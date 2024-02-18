Weekly Horoscope Gemini, February 18-24, 2024 predicts some obstacles foreseen

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, feel energetic and spread positive vibes Despite friction in the love life, the relationship will be good. The official schedule will be hectic. Both prosperity & good health are also attributes. Weekly Horoscope Gemini, February 18-24, 2024: Despite friction in the love life, the relationship will be good.

Express love and ensure professional assignments are well handled. Finance and health would be good and you will see wealth pouring into the life.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Your approach towards love is crucial this week. Be careful while expressing opinions in the love life as some words may hurt the lover. Be sensitive and also value the suggestions of the partner. The first part of the week is good to propose and if you have already found someone special, express your feelings to bring happiness to life. There can be new twists including meeting up the ex-flame or going back to an old relationship.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Your performance will be good this week. No major challenge will disrupt the workflow. However, be ready to face professional conspiracies as well. Some coworkers will hatch a plan against you which may impact your professional growth. Those who hold senior positions must ensure that no partisan treatment is made to team members. Students who have crucial examinations will need to brush up their knowledge and strive a little harder this time.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

You will see money coming in from different sources. Have a prosperous week where you will succeed in fulfilling long pending dreams. Some Gemini natives will buy a new property while a few will renovate the house. You are good to invest in the stock market and speculative business. Businessmen will comfortably raise funds for expansion. Old pending dues will be cleared and you may also receive a loan this week.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will impact the routine life. Maintain a balance between office and personal life. Spend more time with the family. Some seniors may have pain in joints while children will develop minor pain in the stomach or viral fever. You must also drink plenty of water for better skin protection.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart