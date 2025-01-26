Weekly Horoscope Gemini, January 26- February 1, 2025 predicts fortune for entrepreneurs

Gemini – (21st May to 20th June) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, do not let tremors impact the life Be sincere in the love relationship and this will help you even settle existing issues. Utilize professional chances to prove your significance at work. Gemini Weekly Horoscope January 26- Febraury 1, 2025: Utilize professional chances to prove your significance at work.

No major issue will interrupt the love affair. Continue your discipline at work to meet the expectations. While health is good, it is important to handle wealth smartly.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

You may face ego-related issues in the relationship and this need to be handled with care. Male Gemini natives need to be extremely careful while dealing with female co-workers. There can be accusations against you, sometimes severe ones and you need to be ready to face them. Some relationships will turn into marriage as the parents will approve of the love affair. The male natives who are already married or committed may fall into a new love affair that can have a serious impact on the current relationship.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

Be diligent while you handle crucial responsibilities. The seniors at work will trust your mettle and you should prove them right. The natives who aspire to switch jobs can put down the paper and attend job interviews as the week progresses. Some professionals will also see opportunities abroad. Businessmen handling fabrics, leather, construction materials, and automobiles will see good returns this week. Do not indulge in office politics as it can impact productivity. Entrepreneurs will be serious about business expansion and the week is good for it.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

No major monetary issue will be there. You may sell or buy a new property in the first part of the week. Though you may consider spending on luxury, ensure you also save for a rainy day. Some Gemini natives will be happy to renovate the home. The females who prefer a vacation abroad can also make hotel reservations and flight bookings.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of health. No major disease other than allergies will disturb you. However, females using a two-wheeler need to be careful in the evening hours. Maintain a balance between both office and personal life for better mental health. Practicing yoga and meditation will help you resolve sleep-related problems.

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)