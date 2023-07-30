Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Gemini, July 30- August 5, 2023 predicts career growth

Weekly Horoscope Gemini, July 30- August 5, 2023 predicts career growth

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 30, 2023 12:02 AM IST

Read Gemini weekly horoscope for July 30- August 5, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. You will be happy to see official growth this week.

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, be passionate about success

Ensure the romantic relationship is intact. Utilize professional opportunities for growth. Resolve money-related problems. Minor health issues may also exist.

Handle the love issues while officially you will see better growth. Both health and finance will have minor troubles which you need to handle carefully.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week

Gemini natives need to be patient in life this week. Some people may lose their temper while arguing and this may cause serious troubles. Handle all romance-related problems on a positive note. You’ll see how this changes the concept of your life. The second half of the week is good to fix the marriage. Single Gemini natives may find an interesting person and you can be serious in approaching the person.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week

You will be happy to see official growth this week. Some Gemini natives will have reasons to laugh in the second half of the week. Handle all emergency tasks with care. Be sensible at the workplace and avoid office politics and do not discuss office gossip. Those who have interviews lined up will also be successful this week.

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week

Handle the finance carefully as minor financial troubles may happen this week. Some Gemini natives will need to spend for the medical expenses of a sibling. A few will also struggle in finding funds as required. However, businessmen will not struggle much as promoters or partners will provide assistance. This week is good for investment in the stock market but you need to have proper knowledge about it.

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week

You need to be cautious about your health this week as some serious issues may happen. Some Gemini natives will develop chest pain and stomach-related problems that may require medical attention. Female natives also suffer from gynec-related issues. Take care of your diet and drink plenty of water. It is good to start the day with mild exercise or yoga. Maintain a healthy diet that includes more vitamins, minerals, and proteins. Minor Libra natives may fall down while paying but nothing serious will happen

Gemini Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming
  • Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy
  • Symbol: Twins
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Arms & Lungs
  • Sign Ruler: Mercury
  • Lucky Day: Wednesday
  • Lucky Color: Silver
  • Lucky Number: 7
  • Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

