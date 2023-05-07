Weekly Horoscope Gemini, May 7- 13, 2023 predicts a change in your lifestyle

Weekly horoscope prediction says, change is Coming! Get Ready, Gemini! ﻿As the week kicks off, a sense of transformation is in the air. Look ahead, plan ahead and adjust your schedule according to upcoming possibilities. Harness the energy and make it work for you! Gemini Weekly Horoscope Today for May 7- 13: Harness the energy and make it work for you!

﻿The energy of the upcoming week will feel quite transforming, especially in regards to major opportunities that may be presented. If things feel hectic and busy, it is an indication of changes in the making. Let go of all old habits and stories you have been holding onto, and try to stay open to possibility. Find moments to relax and center yourself in order to help get a sense of clarity.

Gemini Love Horoscope This Week:

Get ready to sparkle! Love and romantic partnerships are in focus for this upcoming week. An opportunity could be presented, one which might be worth taking. However, don't let any external pressures interfere in making your decisions. Have faith in your capabilities to bring out the best of what lies ahead.

Gemini Career Horoscope This Week:

Interesting prospects await! Business, finances and career pursuits look to have exciting chances in the upcoming week. Prepare yourself to rise to the occasion. An out of the blue offer could land up in your lap or some unplanned success might catch you off-guard. Things may look foggy right now, but keep faith. Work on acquiring new skills, developing talents or discovering creative abilities. If a task or a situation does not work out in your favor, learn to let go with ease and stay positive.

﻿

Gemini Money Horoscope This Week:

Abundance awaits! Wealth and prosperity look set to take off this week, as opportunities arise. Any unanticipated events could lead to potential growth. Chances of bonus or inheritance could be on the horizon. Don't make impulsive decisions with your money; take the necessary measures to make well-thought decisions. Your hard-work will lead to prosperous gains. Invest in your talents and talents that surround you.

﻿

Gemini Health Horoscope This Week:

Feel vibrant and energized! Get ready for some possible out of the ordinary health experiences. Indulge yourself with exercise, nutritious meals, relaxing time, meditation and time with friends and family. If you sense any internal changes or emotions, understand them without any judgment. Spend time outside to welcome the energy of the day. Allow yourself some much needed relaxation.

﻿

Gemini Sign Attributes

Strength: Insightful, Wise, Smart, Pleasant, Quick-witted, Charming

Weakness: Inconsistent, Gossipy, Lazy

Symbol: Twins

Element: Air

Body Part: Arms & Lungs

Sign Ruler: Mercury

Lucky Day: Wednesday

Lucky Color: Silver

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Stone: Emerald

Gemini Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON