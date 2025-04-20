Menu Explore
Weekly Horoscope Leo, April 20-26, 2025 predicts vacation this weekend

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 20, 2025 04:04 AM IST

Leo Weekly Horoscope from April 20-26, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. No major health issues will exist.

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, handle pressure with a smile

Take care of troubles to spend more time with the lover. Overcome professional challenges to give positive results. No major health issues will exist.

Leo Weekly Horoscope from April 20-26, 2025: Take care of troubles to spend more time with the lover.(Freepik)
Leo Weekly Horoscope from April 20-26, 2025: Take care of troubles to spend more time with the lover.(Freepik)

Handle relationship issues with a positive attitude. Your professional life will be busy and highly packed. Financially you are good and your health will also give you many positive moments.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

You will feel the intensity and there will be some moments you will cherish for a long time. Fortunate male Leos will go back to the old relationship which will bring back happiness. Do not permit tremors to go out of control and ensure you both spend more time together. You are good to discuss the relationship with the parents. Some love affairs will demand more time and it is also crucial to value the personal space of the partner. You may also plan a romantic vacation this weekend.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Be innovative at team discussions and your ideas will have many takers. Do not let emotions rule you and instead utilize your knowledge and experience in finalizing things at the office. Media persons, graphic designers, chefs, and bankers will change the organization this week. Avoid ego clashes at the workplace and stick to your principles even when they cause you trouble. Entrepreneurs may be successful in signing new business deals that may prosper your business.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

A sibling or a friend would face a financial dispute and you would need to lend an amount as help. While investing is a nice decision, stay away from real estate as this is not the right time for that. You may also pick the week to resolve a monetary issue with a friend or sibling. Pick this week to donate money for charity.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Your health will be in good shape. However, some seniors may have sleep-related disturbances. You should also consult a doctor whenever necessary. Make a systematic diet plan, and include many green leafy vegetables and fruits in your diet. Some females may complain about migraine or back pain.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

