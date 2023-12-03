Weekly Horoscope Leo, Dec 3-9, 2023 predicts your lucky stone this week

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Roaring Ahead with Power and Positivity This week will bring with it some hurdles but remember, Leos are known for their grit and never-give-up spirit. Prepare for professional victories and some roller-coaster emotions on the personal front. Expect a strengthening of financial position while paying heed to health. Weekly Horoscope Leo, Dec 3-9, 2023: This week will bring with it some hurdles but remember, Leos are known for their grit and never-give-up spirit

An energetic and dynamic atmosphere at your workplace may ask you to outperform yourself, leading to an overall victorious outcome. Your love life could undergo some ups and downs; communicating with honesty will prove vital. An increase in wealth is expected this week as opportunities come knocking, but remember to manage your finances judiciously.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Leo Love Horoscope This Week:

The stars caution you to be wary of communication gaps. Unspoken thoughts may brew misunderstandings that may overshadow the love. Maintain transparency in your conversations to avert confrontations. If you're single, your charismatic personality could attract potential partners. However, refrain from rushing into commitments. Make sure you have an understanding of the person before taking the leap.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week:

Take challenges head-on; this approach will impress your seniors leading to unforeseen opportunities and potentially, a higher role. Maintain your calm under stressful situations. Handle office politics wisely; do not engage in unnecessary disputes. Leos looking for jobs, gear up! This week looks promising and opportunities could come from unexpected quarters.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week:

Investments in long-term funds will be rewarding. Beware of get-rich-quick schemes, they're more likely to lead to losses. Do not indulge in impulsive buying, focus more on saving for the rainy days. Consult with a financial advisor if needed to get an understanding of investments that will best suit your financial portfolio.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week:

Exercise, proper diet, and good sleep patterns should be non-negotiable in your lifestyle. Mental well-being is equally important. Take up meditation to relieve stress and feel more centered. Do not ignore any symptoms that may hint towards a more severe problem. Regular check-ups are advised to avoid sudden health problems. Be cautious about injuries, particularly around sports.

﻿

﻿Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart