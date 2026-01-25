Edit Profile
    Weekly Horoscope Leo, January 25-31, 2026: Financial growth by this weekend

    Leo Weekly Horoscope: Your energy will be bright, and people notice your efforts by this weekend.

    Updated on: Jan 25, 2026 6:21 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, bold steps open bright opportunities with friends

    This week, confidence brings chances in work and play; friendly support, clear talks, and small brave choices create new paths for growth and connection today.

    Leo Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Leo Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    Your energy is bright, and people notice your efforts. Use clear speech and confident but kind actions. Try new small tasks and ask for help when needed. Let friends support you and keep a steady plan to reach simple goals this week. Keep steady kind steps and share hope with friends today, learn, grow smile pause plan, rest this week.

    Leo Love Horoscope This Week

    Warm moments appear in relationships as honesty and fun mix well. Plan small outings or heartfelt chats to strengthen bonds and laugh together. If single, speak openly at friendly events and show your true self; patience and kindness may attract someone steady. Keep promises and celebrate small wins in love. Keep a steady pace and ask for kind help when needed, trust small steps, and share hope with friends this week.

    Leo Career Horoscope This Week

    At work, your clear choices make tasks easier. Take the lead on short projects and explain plans simply to teammates so everyone understands. Finish small goals and share progress with supervisors. If you seek a new job, update notes and practice short answers for interviews. Stay active and polite

    Leo Money Horoscope This Week

    Money feels stable when you make small, smart plans. Check incoming bills and save a little from daily spending. Avoid big purchases this week unless needed. Seek advice before signing anything and keep receipts for records. Simple budgeting and careful choices protect your savings and reduce worry. Keep a steady pace and ask for kind help when needed, trust small steps, and share hope with friends today, learn and grow this week.

    Leo Health Horoscope This Week

    Your body and spirit do well with steady activity and rest. Try short walks, basic stretching, and balanced meals that make you feel good. Limit heavy treats and screen time before bed. Practice deep breaths when stressed and share gentle moments with loved ones to lift your mood. Keep a steady pace and ask for kind help when needed, trust small steps, and share hope with friends.

    ﻿﻿Leo Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
    • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
    • Symbol: Lion
    • Element: Fire
    • Body Part: Heart & Spine
    • Sign Ruler: Sun
    • Lucky Day: Sunday
    • Lucky Color: Golden
    • Lucky Number: 19
    • Lucky Stone: Ruby

    Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
    • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
    • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
    • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    Read today's Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026
