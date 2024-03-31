 Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 31- April 6, 2024: Predicts fortune on weekends | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 31- April 6, 2024: Predicts fortune on weekends

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 31, 2024 12:04 AM IST

Read Leo weekly horoscope for March 31, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Professionally you are good and wealth will also pour in.

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, keep your love life free from arguments

Stay happy in your love life and look for more opportunities to prove your professional mettle. Professionally you are good and wealth will also pour in.

Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 31, 2024: No challenge will upset you
Keep your love life free from arguments and also share pleasant moments in the relationship. Utilize the wealth to make smart investments and confirm a healthy diet throughout the day.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will be productive this week. There are chances of you patching up with an old lover but you need to be cautious especially if you are married as this may impact the family life. Single Leos will be fortunate to find love. Propose today for a decent acceptance. If there are any issues in the relationship, maintain a low profile to avoid new clashes. Both you and the lover should put equal amounts of work into improving the relationship and try to avoid all the misunderstandings that prevailed in the past.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Your communication is important at work. Avoid confrontations at the office, especially with seniors. Some Leos will travel this week for job reasons. IT, healthcare, sales, design, and hospitality professionals will see opportunities abroad. Bankers and accountants will have tight schedules and government employees can expect a change in location. Businessmen will face some challenges, especially related to funds in the first half of the week.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Be careful about expenditure. The financial status will not be strong in the first part of the week. However, things will improve as the week progresses. A medical emergency at home would need you to spend a big amount. You can also expect legal issues which also would need high spending. You may buy a house or vehicle in the first part of the week. This is also the right time to invest in the stock market or speculative business.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

You may recover from many ailments and this brings positivity to life. However, minor ailments may disturb you, such as an infection of the ears. Those who are on vacation must be careful to take part in adventure activities including underwater activities. Make exercise a part of the lifestyle and also practice yoga for a balanced state of mind.

Leo Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic
  • Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent
  • Symbol: Lion
  • Element: Fire
  • Body Part: Heart & Spine
  • Sign Ruler: Sun
  • Lucky Day: Sunday
  • Lucky Color: Golden
  • Lucky Number: 19
  • Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
  • Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 31- April 6, 2024: Predicts fortune on weekends
