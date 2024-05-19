Weekly Horoscope Leo, May 19-25, 2024 predicts travelling abroad

Leo – 23rd July to 22nd August Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Look for more productive options Weekly Horoscope Leo, May 19-25, 2024. Settle the love-related issues and also have a productive professional life.

Have a happy romantic life which can have an impact on the professional life. While your health will be good, handle wealth carefully throughout the week.

Settle the love-related issues and also have a productive professional life. Your medical health will be good. You are also good in finance.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Your lover will shower happiness into the love life and there will also be many pleasant moments to cherish. Settle the romantic issues of the past and also ensure you both will share more moments. Be sensible while making vital decisions as you don’t want to put the relationship in murky water. This is a good time for making crucial decisions about the relationship and introducing your lover to the family. This week is good to fix marriage and those who are serious about the relationship can make suitable decisions.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Your discipline will work out in the office. Some professionals will come across more opportunities to prove their proficiency. Your communication skills will work out while handling a client from abroad. Architects, artists, painters, graphic designers, copyeditors, media persons, and chefs will have chances to prove their skills. Entrepreneurs will see chances to augment the trade and the second part of the week is also best to launch new ventures.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are good but some Leos will face issues in the form of bank loans or medical expenses. You should be ready to spare money for a relative or sibling. You may buy a vehicle or property and even plan a vacation abroad. Before you invest in the speculative business, study the market as you don’t need to blindly invest and lose money.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

No major medical issue will cause trouble. However, those who have a history of cardiac illness will need medical attention. If you develop asthma or respiratory issues, be careful while venturing outside. Practice yoga or meditation to resolve mental stress issues. Do walk both in the morning and evening as this can keep you healthy. Avoid both alcohol and tobacco to stay healthy for long years.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)