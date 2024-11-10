Weekly Horoscope Leo, November 10 to 16, 2024 predicts an inflow of wealth

Leo – (23rd July to 22nd August) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you care for no barrier Troubleshoot romance issues this week to have a great love life. Professionally you are good and your health is perfect. Stay happy throughout the week. Leo Weekly Horoscope Today, November 10 to 16, 2024: Stay happy throughout the week.

Minor issues will exist in the relationship but ensure you resolve them. Resolve professional challenges to stay productive at the workplace. Both your health and wealth will be great this week.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

There is love in the air and you will feel it in the relationship. Avoid unpleasant conversations and spend more time together. Those who are traveling must connect with the lover over call and express their emotions. Fortunate Leos will settle the problems with the ex-lover. Single Leos will meet someone special in the first part of the week to propose and receive a positive response. Those who feel the love affair is getting toxic may come out of it for good.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional attitude will play a major role in your career. There will be opportunities to display talent as well as grow in one's career. Some females will get an appraisal or rise in position. Those who are into finance, banking, and accounting will see new options to grow in their careers. You can also consider moving abroad for job reasons. Some new responsibilities will come to you and these may even require you to put in additional time.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Financial prosperity will be at your side. As your long-pending dues are cleared and a bank loan is approved, you will be richer and able to spend as you wish. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds for expansion requirements. While entrepreneurs will be happy to expand the business to new locations, it is also wise to consider different angles before making the final call.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Some children may complain about severe headaches, digestion issues, and skin-related allergies. While maintaining a healthy diet, you are also advised to stay away from a sedentary lifestyle. Those who are suffering from hypertension may need to be extra careful. Stay away from people with bad vibes and instead spend time on creative stuff.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)