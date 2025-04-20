Weekly Horoscope Libra, April 20-26, 2025 predicts favourable stars

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Every problem is an opportunity for you Love unconditionally your partner and keep the relationship intact. Put in efforts to obtain the best professional gains. Health will also be fine this week. Libra Weekly Horoscope from April 20-26, 2025: Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Overcome the relationship issues with a strong positive attitude. Continue your discipline and commitment at work. Both health and wealth will be at your side.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Do not let egos impact the relationship. Ensure you keep the lover in good spirits. This is also a good time to express your feelings to a crush. Do not hesitate to propose and the response will be mostly positive. Communication is crucial in the relationship and you both may also spend evenings together where crucial decisions about the future are made. Some married relationships will have tremors as a result of interferences from a third person. Females should also be careful about unwanted pregnancies.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Keep your calmness steady at work and this can lead to success in professional decisions. Do not let the seniors complain about the performance. Your commitment at the workplace will have many takers. Government employees can expect a change in location while those who are into media, academics, law, and armed services will have a tough schedule this week. If you are into business, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in and you are good to meet the desires. Utilize this period to clear all pending dues and also buy electronic appliances. You may pick the second part of the week to financially help a sibling or a needy friend. You will celebrate a marriage within the family and be ready to contribute generously. Businesses may pick this time to sign new financial deals that will help in trade expansions.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Take a proper diet and maintain a healthy lifestyle schedule. Minor health issues may be there but the routine life will be unaffected. Some Libras will develop viral fever or digestion issues while children may have oral health issues. Avoid lifting heavy objects in the first part of the week. Females may have gynecological issues while seniors may complain about pain at joints.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)