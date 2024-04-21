 Weekly Horoscope Libra, April 21-27, 2024 predicts harmony and progress | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Apr 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Weekly Horoscope Libra, April 21-27, 2024 predicts harmony and progress

ByDr J.N Pandey
Apr 21, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra weekly horoscope for April 21-27,2024 to know your astrological predictions. Harmony and progress mark the week.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, harmony and Balance Await You

Expect positive shifts in personal relations and professional life. Harmony and progress mark the week.

Weekly Horoscope Libra, April 21-27, 2024: Expect positive shifts in personal relations and professional life.
Weekly Horoscope Libra, April 21-27, 2024: Expect positive shifts in personal relations and professional life.

This week offers a splendid mix of harmony and opportunities for Libras. The stars are aligned in favor of relationship improvements and career advancements. An unexpected financial gain is on the horizon, elevating your spirits. Health-wise, focus on maintaining equilibrium and embracing routines that nurture mind and body balance. Stay open to advice from close connections.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Love blossoms for Libras this week. Single Libras might find themselves drawn towards someone with an intriguing personality, hinting at the start of a new romance. For those in relationships, this is an excellent time to deepen connections and resolve longstanding issues. Communication flows smoothly, enabling you to express your deepest feelings and desires. It’s a perfect period to plan something special for your partner, fostering a stronger bond and mutual appreciation.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

In the career front, Libras can anticipate a week filled with positive developments. If you've been eyeing a promotion or considering a career shift, now might be the time to make your move. Networking will pay off, so attend professional gatherings and connect with influential individuals. Your diplomatic skills will be particularly beneficial, helping you to navigate complex situations with ease. Team projects show promise, and your contributions will be highly valued.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Financially, this week looks promising for Libras. An unexpected source might offer a boost to your income, providing relief and excitement. It's a good time to reassess your budget and investment strategies, as insightful ideas for increasing your savings could surface. However, be cautious with impulsive spending. Reflect on your long-term financial goals before making significant purchases.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

On the health front, maintaining balance is key for Libras this week. Embrace activities that align your physical, mental, and emotional well-being. Yoga or meditation could provide a soothing effect, helping to alleviate any stress you've been carrying. Pay attention to your diet; opt for foods that energize rather than deplete you. Rest is also crucial – ensure you're getting enough sleep to recharge fully. Listening to your body’s needs will enhance your overall vitality.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
