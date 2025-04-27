Weekly Horoscope Libra, April 27- May 3, 2025 predicts growing wealth

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Spare time for the dear ones Your love life is intact and this is also the time to convince the parents about the relationship. Consider new assignments to prove diligence at work. Libra Weekly Horoscope from April 27- May 3, 2025: Your wealth will grow and health will also be good.

Be careful to avoid egos in the relationship. Spend more time at work and meet the expectations. Your wealth will grow and health will also be good.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Your romantic life will be good throughout the week. The chances of meeting up with the ex-flame are high. Consider spending more time together. However, t is good to give up egos and ensure you both do not delve into the unpleasant past. This is also a good time to express your feelings to a crush. Do not hesitate to propose and the response will be mostly positive. Some married relationships will have tremors as a result of interferences from a third person.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Take up new challenges this week. Do not be apprehensive in giving opinions and some ‘out-of-the-box’ suggestions can be really worthy. This will work to your benefit. Consider new responsibilities that will also augment your professional profile. Those who are in the creative industry like authors, designers, and animation experts will earn more money this week. Entrepreneurs need to be careful about new partnerships. Those who want to launch a new venture may pick the first part of the week.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Keep a watch over the financial status this week. Avoid monetary issues that may come up as the week progresses. It is good to stay away from blind investments. Some natives will find happiness in buying a new vehicle. You may also consider stock trade, mutual funds, and property as sources of investment but under proper guidance of experts as losing money is the last thing you want.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Here can be health issues. Some Libras will develop blood-related complications and children may also complain about oral health issues. Pregnant females need to be careful while riding a two-wheeler. You may consider quitting both alcohol and tobacco this week. Avoid adventure sports and also maintain a distance from people with negative thoughts. Be careful while driving a car in the evening hours. You should also wear a helmet while riding a bike.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)