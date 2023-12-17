Weekly Horoscope Libra, Dec 17-23, 2023 predicts a romantic vacation

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You’ll leave no problem unresolved Weekly Horoscope Libra, Dec 17-23, 2023. Minor financial issues will come up this week while your health is intact.

Here are accurate weekly horoscope predictions on love, job, wealth & health. The love life along with your career is productive & you are healthy as well.

While your love relationship will be stronger, do your best at the office to obtain supreme outcomes. Minor financial issues will come up this week while your health is intact.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Be sincere in the relationship and your lover will realize this. Shower affection on the partner and also provide moral support to every endeavor of the partner. You may plan a romantic vacation even to a foreign location this week. If you are staying away from your partner and are having a long-distance relationship, a surprise visit by the partner can surprise you. Singles may meet the love interest, and proposals are likely to get accepted.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Professional challenges will not stop you from performing. Take up new responsibilities and prove your mettle at the workplace. The week is no good for office politics and you may also maintain amicable relations with your colleagues and seniors. Promotion and appraisal are also on the cards. Libras who plan to move abroad will also see positive changes. Students will also get admission to a foreign university this week. Entrepreneurs may also launch new ventures to have good returns in the near future.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Minor financial issues will disturb the first half of the week. You will not be productive and this may derail your plans initially. However, life will be back on the track as the week progresses. Consider taking the help of a financial advisor. You may also make investments in mutual funds and fixed deposits. However, skip large-scale investments in stock and trade.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

You can breathe easily as your health is good this week. However, it is safe to avoid stress. Minor issues related to digestion may happen. Start practicing yoga and keep a curb on the food. You are likely to be happy and mentally peaceful. Seniors having chest pain or respiratory issues need to consult a doctor.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857