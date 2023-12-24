close_game
Weekly Horoscope Libra, Dec 24-30, 2023 predicts a pivotal week

Weekly Horoscope Libra, Dec 24-30, 2023 predicts a pivotal week

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 24, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra weekly horoscope for Dec 24-30, 2023 to know your Weekly astrological predictions. It's time to rock the love boat a bit.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Balancing Scales, Moving Mountains: A Pivotal Week

Weekly Horoscope Libra, Dec 24-30, 2023. Be open to dialogues that make you feel vulnerable yet loved.
Weekly Horoscope Libra, Dec 24-30, 2023. Be open to dialogues that make you feel vulnerable yet loved.

This week beckons with intriguing revelations and shifting energies, Libra. Opportunities to rebalance your relationships, work life, and wellness loom.

The celestial environment urges Libra natives to push the boundaries and transform certain areas of their life. This week, both romantic relationships and professional scenarios will bring new perspectives that can lead to growth. Your finances will see a shift towards security and planning. Meanwhile, you will focus more on self-care and wellness.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week:

It's time to rock the love boat a bit. Be open to dialogues that make you feel vulnerable yet loved. Whether single or attached, embrace the chances to deepen your connections. Any conflict or misunderstanding should be seen as opportunities to learn more about each other. Those searching for love might find a mysterious stranger catching their attention.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week:

An important project or assignment may present itself. Despite any challenges, this is a fantastic opportunity for professional growth. Negotiation, diplomacy and compromise, your typical modus operandi, may need some revising this week. Step out of your comfort zone; demonstrate your competence and resilience. Seize the moment, and don’t let fears of conflict or tension deter you.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week:

This week suggests being pragmatic with your finances. Create a sensible balance between savings and spending. For investments, do extensive research and seek professional advice. Though some unexpected expenses may shake you a bit, keep a cool head. Unexpected cash inflow is also predicted. Continue your sensible monetary habits to weather any financial storm.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week:

Give your wellness journey the boost it deserves this week. Ensure a healthy diet, regular exercise, and ample rest. Also, mental health is just as important; invest in activities that relax and soothe you. You may also feel inclined to explore alternative healing methods or holistic wellness practices. Stay in tune with your body and respond accordingly, ensuring balance inside out.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

