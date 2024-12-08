Weekly Horoscope Libra, December 8 to 14, 2024 predicts good news for students

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you should never give up Be a patient listener and this can have positive results in the love affair. Handle every professional challenge. Financial status is good for investments. Libra Weekly Horoscope Today, December 8 to 14, 2024: Those who aspire to get admission to a foreign university will have a reason to smile.

Settle the issues in the love affair and be a good lover. At the office, accomplish all tasks but beware of office politics. Despite you receiving good wealth, you must control the expenditure. The health is also in good shape.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

You may get into trouble in the love life with your casual attitude. Be on time for a date and your lover will value your commitment. Express the feelings to the crush and some Libras will be successful in getting the support of parents for marriage. Do not let any disagreement turn into a spat that may lead to a disastrous situation. Married Libra females may conceive this week. Those who are in long-distance relationships need to spend more time to strengthen the bonding.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Office politics is not your cup of tea. Overcome the challenges and ensure you do not compromise on the quality. Some professional relationships will suffer a setback, especially in business profiles that may impact office life. Be cool even in a crisis and also ensure you maintain harmony within the team. Those who aspire to get admission to a foreign university will have a reason to smile. Businessmen will also see opportunities to expand the trade to new areas.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Consider safe money decisions and ensure you have prosperity as the partner. Pick the second part of the week to resolve the monetary issue with the friend. Traders handling leather, furniture, pharmaceuticals, and electronic products will see good returns. You may also choose to invest in the stock market or the realty business. Entrepreneurs will get all pending dues and they may also consider further business expansions this week.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Do not compromise on the diet. The plate should be filled with pulses and nuts. No major health issue will trouble you. However, minor issues such as coughing, sneezing, throat infection, and viral fever may be there. Pregnant Sagittarius females must be careful while boarding a train or while riding a two-wheeler.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)