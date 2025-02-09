Weekly Horoscope Libra, February 9-15, 2025 predicts robust love life

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Ensure you meet the expectations. Overcome the relationship issues and keep your professional life productive this week. Your financial status permits smart investments. Health is also good. Libra Weekly Horoscope February 9 to 15, 2025: This week, your love life will be robust.

This week, your love life will be robust. Consider major decisions at work. Enjoy prosperity that will also help in crucial decision-making. Health is also good this week.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Explore the different options of love this week. Your life will be blessed with romance. Some females will meet up with the ex-lover to rekindle the old love affair but this may seriously impact the present relationship. However, married Libras you should also be careful to not hurt the marital life. The second part of the week is good for a romantic vacation. Single Libras can pick the first part of the week to express the feeling t the crush. Married females can consider expanding their family.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

You will be productive at work. Though some females will invite the ire of the seniors, you will successfully meet the expectations. Banking, accounting, human resources, media, and academic professionals will see new opportunities to prove their mettle. Those who have an interview scheduled can attend it confidently. Some professionals can expect a hike in salary or a promotion this week. Traders will see good returns while dealing with textiles, electronics, automobiles, fashion accessories, and construction materials.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Your fortune will shoot up this week and this ensures you enjoy a fabulous lifestyle this week. Utilize this period to buy electronic appliances and jewelry. You may also consider investing in real estate. Avoid faulty monetary decisions and manage wealth smartly. A financial expert can guide you here. You will repay a loan while the second half of the week is good for donating to charity. Businessmen will also succeed in clearing all pending dues.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Though no major health issue will trouble you, some natives will see minor infections affecting the eyes, nose, or ears. This may stop you from attending school or the office. You should avoid outside food as digestion can be a problem. Diabetic Libras must be careful about their diet. Drink plenty of water, and your skin may radiate.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)