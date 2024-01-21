Weekly Horoscope Libra, Jan 21-27, 2024 advices balanced investments

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Discover Harmony Within Chaotic Times. Weekly Horoscope Libra, January 21-27, 2024: A rollercoaster of emotions and events are ahead, prepare yourself!

The scales might sway in all directions this week, Libra, but rest assured you will not lose your balance. Harmony could be hard to maintain, yet with every adversity, an opportunity of learning arises. A rollercoaster of emotions and events are ahead, prepare yourself!

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Libra, you are likely to find yourself embroiled in conflicts this week, both on the personal and professional front. The week may start on a difficult note, yet patience and diplomacy will help in tackling any crisis. Financial prospects look positive with the chance of an unexpected inflow of money. Health-wise, self-care should be your priority. Overall, a challenging but growth-providing week awaits you.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week:

Romantic life may see some disturbances. Your partner may test your patience. Keep a cool head and use your knack for negotiation to sail through. Single Libras, the rough patch this week might make you question your belief in love. Don’t let skepticism shadow your hopes; keep the door open for cupid. Just remember, what doesn't break a relationship, makes it stronger.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week:

There could be arguments at the workplace. Office politics may sour your mood. Nevertheless, do not let this rattle your productivity. Instead, use it to grow your skill of diplomacy and conflict resolution. Possible travel may bring you unexpected connections. Keep an eye out for an unexpected but worthy project; it may come knocking on your door this week.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week:

Your monetary situation seems to be glowing brighter than other aspects of life. With a possibility of unexpected income, you may finally get that much-deserved breathing space. It's a good week for investments; however, consult with an expert before taking the plunge. Also, balance is the key; save as much as you spend.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week:

A sense of restlessness might consume you this week. Amidst all chaos, your health might take a back seat. Make sure to dedicate some time for exercise and meditation; both are equally important for your physical and mental wellbeing. Dietary precautions should not be neglected either. Health is the real wealth, Libra. Hold on to it firmly.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857