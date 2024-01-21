All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for January 21, 2024(Pixabay)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Remain a bit careful about money, as you can waste it on unnecessary things. Experimenting with your diet has its plus points, so go ahead. Some immediate decisions need to be taken on the business front today. Children are likely to brighten the domestic atmosphere. You are likely to enjoy your heart out by persuading your near and dear ones for an outing. Property matters should not be touched today.

Love Focus: A breakdown in communication is likely to be restored with lover.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Conserving money will be in your interest at this juncture. Your renewed interest in fitness will soon find you in the prime of your health. Learning a new skill may be on your mind. Your mature handling on a contentious matter on the family front is likely to be appreciated. Plans for an overseas journey are likely to be in the final stages. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Those trying to attract a mate are likely to take the next important step.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You will be able to manage your finances well and save too. You will manage to keep fit and active through your conscious efforts. Insecurities surrounding your mind regarding a workplace problem is likely to be sorted out. You are likely to plan something exciting with family and friends today. Those proceeding out of town are likely to make good speed and reach their destination without any problems. Positive signs emerge for those trying to acquire property.

Love Focus: Maybe it is the weather or your mood, you are likely to feel quite romantic today!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

An increase in salary cannot be ruled out for some. A change in dietary habits is likely to do your health good. Those planning to start a side business are likely to explore some opportunities today. Positive nature of someone close will keep the domestic atmosphere light. Much fun awaits those who are embarking on a vacation soon. A good price is likely for a piece of property that you may want to sell.

Love Focus: Sweet words of lover will sound most reassuring.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Taking up an exercise regimen in a big way is indicated for some. Good earning is indicated. Freelancers may hear of some long-term paying projects today. An exciting day on the family front is foreseen with the arrival of someone close. Setting out on a vacation may well become a reality for some. Putting money in property is indicated as it may prove a goldmine at a later date. You will be appreciated for finding time to discharge an important social commitment.

Love Focus: A relationship is poised to grow stronger as lover opens his or her heart to you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Your financial position may be undermined by heavy expenses. Remain regular in your workouts, if you are serious of coming back in shape. You may get an opportunity to assist a family member in their business. A family friend is likely to make the day exciting for you. Care needs to be exercised while driving. Deal in property only with well-established dealers.

Love Focus: Just spending time in the company of your loved one will prove immensely fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You may find yourself in a financially secure position, as money flows in. Sticking to routine will find you fit and energetic on the health front. Take out time to work on your resume if considering a job switch seriously. You will manage to find time to be with the one you love today. Get set to undertake a long journey with family. Doing up an ancestral property is on the cards.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction is likely to pull you towards someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Good investments promise to get you more for your money. You will keep fit and energetic, as you enjoy perfect health. Those involved in the retail sector are in for a hectic day today. Someone not listening to you on the home front may make you see red. A long journey is on the cards for some. Possession of a house, previously booked by you, may become a reality soon. Asserting yourself may give an immense sense of power and satisfaction.

Love Focus: Love may come knocking on the door of those working together.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Orange

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Something nice is likely to happen on the financial front. You are likely to put in extra efforts on the fitness front for an ideal physique. Some of you get to try your hands in the family business. Family's support will help you in thinking bigger thoughts. A fun filled outing is on the cards that promises much fun and gaiety.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to bear fruit and how!

Lucky Number:17

Lucky Colour: White

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

A windfall can be expected that promises to keep your bank balance in the pink of health. Health will remain fine, as you resolve to eat right. An off day should be treated like one – avoid thinking about things happening at the work front. Some of you can be in the process of organising a wedding or some family function soon. A long journey undertaken by you will be comfortable and hassle-free. Registering a property in your name is possible.

Love Focus: Love bug bites as someone of the opposite gender makes you go weak in the knees!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Lifestyle adopted by you will keep you, fit. Many more avenues for earning may open up for you on the financial front. Those planning to start something on the side should start taking small steps now. Someone in the family is likely to do you proud. An official trip proves not only fruitful, but rejuvenating too. A property issue is likely to be resolve amicably.

Love Focus: Your platonic love may not remain platonic for long, so savour a romantic reincarnation!

Lucky Number:11

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Handsome returns can be expected from investments made previously. Health may need your attention. An option to change jobs may come your way, but may not appear as lucrative as it first seemed. Your initiative on the romantic front will keep your chances alive with the one you admire. Work-related issues may find you travelling a lot. Some of you are likely to reap rich dividends by converting an ancestral property into builder flats.

Love Focus: Heart-to-heart talk with lover will help you get rid of an emotional burden.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Magenta