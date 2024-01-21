Weekly Horoscope Taurus, Jan 21-27, 2024 predicts personal growth and bold choices

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, harness Your Potential, Unleash the Power This week is filled with moments of personal growth and transformation for Taurus. It's all about breaking old habits, embracing change and asserting your own worth. Navigate this week with positivity, patience, and determination to enjoy an all-round improvement in life. Weekly Horoscope Taurus, January 21-27, 2024: This week is filled with moments of personal growth and transformation for Taurus.

Dear Taurus, as you find yourself under the mystical sky, remember that this week calls for your active involvement. Seize the chance to redefine your personality, shake off the dust of routine, and unlock new heights. In love, openness will kindle the bond with your partner. Professionally, be bold and speak your mind; a golden opportunity is waiting.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week:

Love blooms in openness. It's time to express those emotions you've kept hidden. Make an effort to be more attentive and expressive in your relationship. Whether you're committed or single, new waves of emotion are hitting the shore of your heart. Foster intimacy and romance. If single, this could be a perfect time to meet someone new. Regardless of your status, remember, honesty is the key to nurturing any bond. So, take this week as a moment to share, care and repair if necessary.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week:

At work, a much-needed change of scenario awaits you. Brace yourself and don’t fear speaking your mind as it might just unlock the door to new opportunities. Creativity will flow naturally this week. Whether it’s about implementing new strategies or suggesting ideas, your input is essential. Listen to your gut instinct and take action. Avoid procrastinating tasks; you'll realize your professional worth better once you finish what you start. Collaboration could be the secret ingredient to your career success this week.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week:

A bit of cautiousness and strategic planning will lead your financial road this week. Rather than rushing into major investments, adopt a wait-and-watch policy. Market trends might seem confusing, so expert advice can save the day. Before making any big purchase, review your budget carefully. Money management skills are required to avoid overspending. Save today to spend tomorrow; think of it as storing away nuts for winter!

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week:

With all these emotional and professional demands, your health should be of paramount importance. Indulge in relaxing activities such as meditation or a spa visit to detoxify your body and mind. Incorporate a balanced diet into your routine. Hit the gym or plan a yoga routine to boost physical stamina. Mental health is equally significant. Embrace optimism and steer clear of unnecessary stress. Just remember, the key to managing life lies in managing good health first.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857