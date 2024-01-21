Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, Jan 21-27, 2024 advices embracing changes

Aquarius – (20th January to 18th February) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, embrace the Flow, Create your Own Tide The tide is changing this week, Aquarius! Opportunity is on the horizon, ready for the taking. As the symbol of the water-bearer, let the energy flow, dive into those emotions and channel your energy wisely. Weekly Horoscope Aquarius, January 21-27, 2024: The tide is changing this week, Aquarius!

The cards this week reflect positivity and potential. While there are unexpected hurdles, these can be overcome by tuning into your innate intuition and capacity to perceive things differently. Being the independent Aquarian you are, maintaining the right balance between teamwork and autonomy could be your winning key. Passion and love life takes a surprisingly vibrant hue and work could present unusual yet fascinating challenges.

Aquarius Love Horoscope This Week:

Sparks fly this week as Venus whirls into your sign. Be it reigniting the flame in a long-term relationship or flirting your way into a new one, your magnetic charm is irresistible. Pay attention to the cues and communication in your relationships, both subtle and overt. There's something profoundly unique to be explored in every interaction, no matter how trivial they seem. Show love in the way only an Aquarius can - independently, but genuinely.

Aquarius Career Horoscope This Week:

When it comes to work, this week could prove to be exciting, particularly with your keen analytical skills in demand. Unexpected problems might arise but don't fret, your original approach to problem-solving can provide much-needed solutions. Think out of the box, introduce innovative methods and impress not only your peers but also yourself. This is your time to shine.

Aquarius Money Horoscope This Week:

Monetary affairs call for more focus. Investments might take a temporary nosedive, but don’t worry too much, as these are just growing pains towards future gain. Remember, slow and steady often wins the race, especially with finances. Strategize and adjust your monetary plans keeping in view the long-term benefits. Don't hesitate to ask for professional advice if needed.

Aquarius Health Horoscope This Week:

Self-care should top your priority list. You may have been running on adrenaline for the past few weeks, but now it's time to tune in to your body and mind. Adopt healthy habits, try to integrate fitness routines and watch your diet. Mindfulness, meditation or any kind of relaxation activity could be your refuge this week. The balance between a healthy mind and body often holds the secret to true happiness, dear water bearer.

Aquarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Tolerant, Ideal, Friendly, Charitable, Independent, Logical

Weakness: Disobedient, Liberalistic, Rebel

Symbol: Water carrier

Element: Air

Body Part: Ankles & Legs

Sign Ruler: Uranus

Lucky Day: Saturday

Lucky Color: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Stone: Blue Sapphire

Aquarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857