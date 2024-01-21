Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, Jan 21-27, 2024 advices embracing adventure

Capricorn – (22nd December to 19th January) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, harness Your Power and Shape Your Destiny! This week is about stepping out of your comfort zone, Capricorn! As planets are favoring change, your spirit will be infused with motivation to accomplish everything you've been dreaming of. Remember, nothing is unattainable with a balanced mindset. Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, January 21-27, 2024: Energies this week propel you towards great things, Capricorn.

Energies this week propel you towards great things, Capricorn. Adventure awaits as you'll get to break the barriers that have been holding you back. Venus, in alignment with your sun, blesses your relationships with love and joy. In terms of your career, take chances! Jupiter might just lead you towards that promotion you've been eyeing.

Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week:

A heartwarming week is in store for you, love-wise, Capricorn. Venus swirls her magic, turning casual conversations into meaningful connections. Existing relationships will deepen, and singles might just meet their special someone. Although the week demands much of your time professionally, don't forget to nurture your love life too. Show affection and ensure your partner feels valued. But remember, you don't need grand gestures to convey love - small acts of kindness will do the trick!

Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week:

Ready to ascend your career ladder, Capricorn? As Jupiter favors change, don't hesitate to step outside your usual routines. Taking chances will lead you to opportunities you didn't even know existed. Brush up on those neglected skills, they might just be your golden ticket! Even in high-pressure situations, stay calm.

Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week:

Good news on the financial front! Your monetary decisions of the past few months are showing positive signs. Investment-related activities yield great results. There may be unexpected gains, but be careful with impulsive buying. Saving for the future is still important. Practice mindful spending and you'll thank yourself later. Continue being the smart money handler that you are, Capricorn!

Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week:

Health should be your utmost priority, Capricorn. With everything happening around you, it's easy to neglect self-care. Incorporate more fruits and vegetables in your diet and take a daily walk. Meditation will help ease the stress that accompanies a productive week.

﻿Capricorn Sign Attributes

Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic

Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious

Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious Symbol: Goat

Goat Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Bones & Skin

Bones & Skin Sign Ruler: Saturn

Saturn Lucky Day: Saturday

Saturday Lucky Color : Grey

: Grey Lucky Number : 4

: 4 Lucky Stone: Amethyst

Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

