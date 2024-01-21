Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Jan 21-27, 2024 advices relationship management

Virgo – (23rd August to 22nd September) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Courage and Communication: Virgo's Recipe for Success! This week, dear Virgo, your strengths are your courage and communication skills. So, get ready to break away from the mold and dive into your unique opportunities with absolute faith. Weekly Horoscope Virgo, Jan 21-27, 2024: This week, dear Virgo, your strengths are your courage and communication skills.

The week for you, Virgo, is marked with lots of positivity and immense growth opportunities in different areas of your life. With your excellent communication skills, you will be able to manage all your relationships more effectively, particularly in love and career. It's also an auspicious week in terms of finance as your diligent planning pays off. The only area that you should pay a little more attention to is your health.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Week:

The celestial powers this week focus on strengthening your romantic relationships. For singles, don't be afraid to put yourself out there - someone is waiting to reciprocate your feelings. If you're already committed, use your strength of effective communication to make your bond stronger. Letting your partner know how much they mean to you can make them feel valued and cherished, cementing the bond even more.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Week:

Be it projects, meetings or your co-workers; your excellent communication skills are your superpower at work this week. With your detail-oriented nature and strategic thinking, you'll successfully resolve problems that others might struggle with. Harnessing your courageous side will let you conquer all your tasks. Your determination, courage and meticulousness will make your superiors sit up and take notice.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Week:

Virgos, your attention to detail comes in handy as you manage your finances successfully this week. You'll come across multiple lucrative investment opportunities that are aligned with your financial goals. It's a great time to revisit your long-term plans and secure your financial future. Although remember, all decisions should be well-calculated and hasty moves should be avoided.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Week:

Amidst all the challenges and opportunities, you might be forgetting to take care of your health, dear Virgo. Though you're mentally energized, it's crucial to look after your physical well-being as well. Make time to recharge yourself through adequate rest, balanced diet, and regular workouts. Listening to your body’s signals and adjusting accordingly can be the perfect balance you need this week.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857