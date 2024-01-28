Weekly Horoscope Libra, Jan 28-Feb 3, 2024 predicts a favourable time to invest

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be compassionate always Celebrate love this week and also make calls on the future. Professional challenges will be addressed and prosperity in life is backed by smart investments. Weekly Horoscope Libra, January 28- Feb 3, 2024: Take love-related decisions with the support of parents this week.

Take love-related decisions with the support of parents this week. No major professional challenge will trouble you while financial success is another attribute. Be careful about your health.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Show your commitment in the love life and this will help you scale the heights of satisfaction. Some long-distance love affairs may give the expected happiness and you need to analyze the problem. Open communication is a key factor in romance and sharing emotions by spending more time together. Your partner too prefers sitting with you. Those who are single will find an attractive person before the weekend. And you can confidently propose as second half of the week is good for that.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Those who are in search of a job will get on before the end of the week. Libras who are into sales, marketing, manufacturing, arts, and publishing will have good chances to prove their mettle this week. You need to be creative at the workplace and should also stay away from office politics. Some entrepreneurs will have innovative concepts that they will want to implement this week. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the partner and do not jump into making quick business decisions. Instead, think deeply before you make the right call.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

You are good in terms of money. All pending dues will be cleared while businessmen will find funds even from foreign locations. Utilize the prosperity to buy a property. You may have a celebration within the family and can contribute to it. Libras can also go ahead with providing financial support to a needy friend or relative this week.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Be careful to not be casual about health issues. Libras with a history of cardiac illness can develop complications in the first part of the week. Some females will have pain at joints while children may develop viral fever or oral health-related issues. Consume healthy food, which is a good combo of proteins, vitamins, and carbohydrates.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Paney

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857