Weekly Horoscope Libra, Jan 28-Feb 3, 2024 predicts a favourable time to invest
Read Libra weekly horoscope for Jan 28-Feb 3, 2024 to know your Weekly astrological predictions. Celebrate love this week and also make calls on the future.
Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Be compassionate always
Celebrate love this week and also make calls on the future. Professional challenges will be addressed and prosperity in life is backed by smart investments.
Take love-related decisions with the support of parents this week. No major professional challenge will trouble you while financial success is another attribute. Be careful about your health.
Libra Love Horoscope This Week
Show your commitment in the love life and this will help you scale the heights of satisfaction. Some long-distance love affairs may give the expected happiness and you need to analyze the problem. Open communication is a key factor in romance and sharing emotions by spending more time together. Your partner too prefers sitting with you. Those who are single will find an attractive person before the weekend. And you can confidently propose as second half of the week is good for that.
Libra Career Horoscope This Week
Those who are in search of a job will get on before the end of the week. Libras who are into sales, marketing, manufacturing, arts, and publishing will have good chances to prove their mettle this week. You need to be creative at the workplace and should also stay away from office politics. Some entrepreneurs will have innovative concepts that they will want to implement this week. Maintain a harmonious relationship with the partner and do not jump into making quick business decisions. Instead, think deeply before you make the right call.
Libra Money Horoscope This Week
You are good in terms of money. All pending dues will be cleared while businessmen will find funds even from foreign locations. Utilize the prosperity to buy a property. You may have a celebration within the family and can contribute to it. Libras can also go ahead with providing financial support to a needy friend or relative this week.
Libra Health Horoscope This Week
Be careful to not be casual about health issues. Libras with a history of cardiac illness can develop complications in the first part of the week. Some females will have pain at joints while children may develop viral fever or oral health-related issues. Consume healthy food, which is a good combo of proteins, vitamins, and carbohydrates.
Libra Sign Attributes
- Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
- Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
- Symbol: Scales
- Element: Air
- Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
- Sign Ruler: Venus
- Lucky Day: Friday
- Lucky Color: Brown
- Lucky Number: 3
- Lucky Stone: Diamond
Libra Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
- Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
By: Dr. J. N. Paney
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: https://www.cyberastro.com
E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com
Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857
