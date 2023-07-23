Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Libra, July 23 -29, 2023 predicts stars shine bright at love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 23, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra weekly horoscope for July 23-29, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. The stars are shining on your love life this week.

Weekly horoscope prediction says, balance is Key: Find Harmony in Your Week

This week, Libra, the stars are urging you to focus on achieving balance and harmony in your life. Your natural inclination towards fairness and justice will help you make decisions that are beneficial for both you and those around you.

This week will bring an opportunity for you to cultivate a more harmonious and balanced approach to your life. Whether it's at work or in your personal relationships, your ability to see both sides of the equation will help you make fair and equitable decisions that benefit everyone involved. However, be careful not to sacrifice your own needs in the process. It's important to take care of yourself too.

Love Horoscope This Week:

The stars are shining on your love life this week, Libra! If you're in a relationship, expect to feel extra connected to your partner and to have a renewed sense of passion and romance. Single Libras may find that a new love interest enters their life, so keep your eyes open! Remember to communicate openly and honestly with your loved ones, and you'll find that your relationships deepen and grow stronger.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week:

This is a great week for your career, Libra! Your balanced approach and diplomatic nature will help you navigate any conflicts or challenges that arise at work. Be open to new opportunities and don't be afraid to speak up and share your ideas with others. Your unique perspective is valued and appreciated, so don't hold back.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week:

You may be feeling a bit of financial pressure this week, Libra, but don't let it get you down. Instead, use this as an opportunity to reassess your financial goals and come up with a plan for the future. Look for ways to increase your income, and be sure to prioritize your spending so you can focus on the things that really matter.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week:

This week, it's important to prioritize your physical and emotional well-being, Libra. Make time for exercise, healthy eating, and stress-relieving activities like meditation or yoga. Remember that self-care is not selfish, and that taking care of yourself is essential for your overall health and happiness.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

