Weekly Horoscope Libra, July 6-12, 2025: A prosperous love affair

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, go for golden opportunities Look for a prosperous love affair where you may spend more time with your partner. Take up new tasks that test your mettle. Health issues will impact the life. Libra weekly horoscope: Take up new tasks that test your mettle.

Take up new tasks at work that may test your potential. The love relationship is fabulous and new love will hit you. Wealth is positive but health can cause issues.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Ensure you are a good listener and consider the emotions of the lover while making crucial decisions. Some love affairs will see clashes over trivial matters and the last stretch of the week is good to resolve every issue. Your love affair will get the approval of the parents and you may also consider marriage this week. Some long-distance love affairs may see new turbulence in the second part of the week. You may plan a vacation to spend some quality time together.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Continue your discipline at work. IT professionals, healthcare employees, designers, and academicians will have chances to go abroad. You will also succeed in giving the expected outputs that will impress the clients. Male natives need to be extremely careful while dealing with female co-workers. There can be accusations against you, sometimes severe ones and you need to be ready to face them. Businessmen may have trouble within the partnerships that may impact the fundraising.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will be there at your side and this will help you make crucial financial decisions. You will buy a property or a vehicle in the first half of the week. You may send money for personal happiness but ensure it is not spent on unnecessary things and saving is also crucial in the long run. This is a good time to invest, especially in land, stock, and trade. Fortunately, you will resolve a financial dispute with your sibling.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues will come up. You may be required to maintain a balanced lifestyle. Those who have liver or kidney-related ailments will have a tough time this week. Complications will happen and you need to consult a doctor without wasting time. Some seniors will complain about seep-related issues and children will also have minor cuts.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)