Weekly Horoscope Libra, June 9-15, 2024 predicts health in good shape

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Responsibilities make you stronger Weekly Horoscope Libra, June 9-15, 2024. Be sincere in love and avoid arguments over flimsy affairs.

Look for options to settle love-related troubles. Be sensible at work & obtain the best results. Handle the finances diligently and also enjoy good health.

You will see major positive things in the love affair. Be successful in meeting the professional requirements. While you will successful in terms of finances, your health will also be in good shape.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Ensure you maintain a good rapport with the lover and devote more time to the love affair. Your partner prefers your presence and values the emotion. Be sincere in love and avoid arguments over flimsy affairs. Do not let a third person make calls in your relationship. Married Libras should stay away from extramarital affairs that can have a serious impact on family life serious week. Single females can expect a proposal while attending a family function or an official event.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Be professional in approach and this will help you attain the work-related goals. Some seniors, including team leaders and managers, are required to make strict decisions that may personally disturb a few coworkers. However, you need to do it as professional success is your motto. Your communication skills will work out while handling a client from abroad. Traders, businessmen, and entrepreneurs will be happy to see positive outputs in the earnings. Handle clients with care and you’ll be able to raise funds for further expansions.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

No serious financial issue will pop up this week. And with this, you can easily spend money to meet your desires. You may sell off a property or will buy one. Some females will purchase gold or diamond jewelry while seniors will divide the wealth among children. Those who want to donate money to charity can do this in the later part of the week.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Minor medical issues may be there but the routine life will be unaffected. If you have sleeping-related issues, opt for natural methods rather than medicines. Some seniors will have breathing difficulties as well as pain in joints which will need attention. Those who have surgery scheduled can go ahead with it.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)