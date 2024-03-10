Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 10-16, 2024 predicts trade opportunities

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, No risk will challenge you Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 10-16, 2024. Some Libras who aspire to get admission at a foreign university will have a reason to smile.

The love life will be good and professional challenges will not impact you. Minor health issues will exist & be careful about financial expenditure this week.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Stay happy in your love life and share every emotion both good and bad. Despite minor hiccups, you will succeed in your career. Both wealth and health can give you trouble.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

There will be love all around. Some sensitive moments will happen this week. Be ready to fall in love. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will meet up with someone special in the second part of the week. Spend more time with your partner and share emotions, both good and bad. If you have got issues with the partner on any trait, sit down and discuss the issue before it goes out of hand. Female Libras who are married may consider expanding the family.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Libras are fortunate to take up responsibilities that prove their mettle. Your enthusiasm will win accolades from the management and this reflects in the promotion that will happen sooner. Wait for the right time to strike as you may also get a chance to appease a foreign client which would add value to your profile. Some Libras who aspire to get admission at a foreign university will have a reason to smile. Businessmen will also see opportunities to expand the trade to new areas.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Financial issues may trouble you in the first half of the week. However, money will come in from different sources and your life will be back on track. Minor financial disputes may take place between siblings. Avoid harsh words and be genuine in behavior. You should avoid lending a big amount to someone as there will issues in getting it back.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Libras with liver or kidney-related ailments will have a tough time this week. Complications will happen and you need to consult a doctor without wasting time. Keep your health under watch and avoid both alcohol and tobacco. You should also skip food rich in oil and grease this week.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857