 Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 10-16, 2024 predicts trade opportunities | Astrology - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 10-16, 2024 predicts trade opportunities

Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 10-16, 2024 predicts trade opportunities

ByDr J.N Pandey
Mar 10, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra weekly horoscope for Mar 10-16,2024 to know your astrological predictions. Libras are fortunate to take up responsibilities that prove their mettle.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, No risk will challenge you

Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 10-16, 2024. Some Libras who aspire to get admission at a foreign university will have a reason to smile.
Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 10-16, 2024. Some Libras who aspire to get admission at a foreign university will have a reason to smile.

The love life will be good and professional challenges will not impact you. Minor health issues will exist & be careful about financial expenditure this week.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Stay happy in your love life and share every emotion both good and bad. Despite minor hiccups, you will succeed in your career. Both wealth and health can give you trouble.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

There will be love all around. Some sensitive moments will happen this week. Be ready to fall in love. Those who had a breakup in the recent past will meet up with someone special in the second part of the week. Spend more time with your partner and share emotions, both good and bad. If you have got issues with the partner on any trait, sit down and discuss the issue before it goes out of hand. Female Libras who are married may consider expanding the family.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Libras are fortunate to take up responsibilities that prove their mettle. Your enthusiasm will win accolades from the management and this reflects in the promotion that will happen sooner. Wait for the right time to strike as you may also get a chance to appease a foreign client which would add value to your profile. Some Libras who aspire to get admission at a foreign university will have a reason to smile. Businessmen will also see opportunities to expand the trade to new areas.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

Financial issues may trouble you in the first half of the week. However, money will come in from different sources and your life will be back on track. Minor financial disputes may take place between siblings. Avoid harsh words and be genuine in behavior. You should avoid lending a big amount to someone as there will issues in getting it back.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Libras with liver or kidney-related ailments will have a tough time this week. Complications will happen and you need to consult a doctor without wasting time. Keep your health under watch and avoid both alcohol and tobacco. You should also skip food rich in oil and grease this week.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On