Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 26- April 1, 2023 predicts a stable

Weekly Horoscope Libra, March 26- April 1, 2023 predicts a stable

ByManisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma
Mar 26, 2023 12:06 AM IST

Read Leo Weekly horoscope for March 24-April 1 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions. Your health is fairly good, but it is suggested to focus on stress management and wellness to maintain balance.

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Weekly astrological prediction says this week is looking to be an exciting one for Libra natives' family life as it is predicted to be excellent. You are expected to enjoy quality time with your loved ones, whether it be a family picnic or just a gathering. Finances are also looking good, with potential for growth and stability. Romance also looks to be in your favour this week, with a strong feeling of love and trust. You may even receive a marriage proposal or experience an exciting date night. Your health is fairly good, but it is suggested to focus on stress management and wellness to maintain balance. Libra natives' professional front also has fair prospects with opportunities for growth and development. The property sector looks positive, with potential for good returns and investment opportunities. Academics and other aspects of life are also looking fairly good. However, travel may not be favourable this week. It is important to prioritize your health and well-being, focus on maintaining a good work-life balance and make wise financial decisions for a successful and fulfilling week ahead.

Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 25- April 1, 2023: This week is looking to be an exciting one for Libra natives' family life as it is predicted to be excellent.
Weekly Horoscope Leo, March 25- April 1, 2023: This week is looking to be an exciting one for Libra natives' family life as it is predicted to be excellent.

Also Read Horoscope Today, March 26, 2023

Libra Finance This Week

Libra natives' financial life is looking good this week. You may receive unexpected monetary gains or have a lucky streak in investments. You should be mindful of your spending and focus on wealth management for a stable financial future.

Libra Family This Week

Your relationships with your loved ones will be strong and supportive. You may plan a family gathering or a religious ceremony to strengthen your bond with your family. Youngsters may bag a lucrative job.

Libra Career This Week

You may receive an appraisal or promotion at work or consider a job change. However, managing your workload and taking breaks are also important to avoid burnout. Manage your time well to shoulder all responsibilities efficiently.

Libra Health This Week

Libra natives' health this week is fairly good. You should focus on maintaining a healthy lifestyle with proper exercise, nutrition, and stress management. Consider visiting a wellness expert or incorporating yoga into your routine for a boost in physical and mental well-being.

Libra Love Life This Week

This week is shaping up to be a good one for your love life. Whether you're single or in a relationship, you may experience positive growth and a deeper connection with your partner. You may plan a date night or consider a marriage proposal.

Also Read Love Horoscope Today, March 26, 2023

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Manisha Koushik

    Manisha Koushik has more than 12+ years of experience. She gives astrological advice related to career, health, finance, business, relationship and more. She is known to combine the principles of Vedic and Western astrology, Tarot, Numerology, Vastu and Fengshui. She has authored many books and is a popular face for astrology TV shows.

Topics
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope libra + 4 more
sun signs astrology zodiac daily horoscope horoscope today horoscope libra + 3 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out