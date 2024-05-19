 Weekly Horoscope Libra, May 19-25, 2024 predicts physical challenges | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, May 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Weekly Horoscope Libra, May 19-25, 2024 predicts physical challenges

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 19, 2024 12:06 AM IST

Read Libra weekly horoscope for May 19-25, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Maintain a healthy lifestyle. Financial success will also be there.

Libra - (23rd September to 22nd October)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Your attitude is always positive

Weekly Horoscope Libra, May 19-25, 2024. Handle relationship issues with a mature attitude. Professionally, you are productive.
Weekly Horoscope Libra, May 19-25, 2024. Handle relationship issues with a mature attitude. Professionally, you are productive.

Spread happiness in the relationship & take on new tasks to give the best results in your career. Handle wealth carefully. Health will also be good enough this week.

Handle relationship issues with a mature attitude. Professionally, you are productive. Maintain a healthy lifestyle. Financial success will also be there.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

Be careful to not hurt the feelings of your lover. Your attitude plays a major role in the love affair. Shower love on the partner and also provide the personal space that will only strengthen the bonding. Those who wish to get married can also fix the relationship in the second half of the week with the consent of their parents. Single natives may be fortunate to find a new person whom they can relate with. Do not hesitate to propose as the week is a good time for that.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Your professional performance will win accolades. You need to give new ideas and concepts in the office as they will be accepted without hesitation. In the team, you need to be jovial but professional. Be creative at work and also ensure to have a ‘Plan B’ ready. Utilize communication skills while negotiating with clients. You may also travel for job reasons. Those who have interview schedules can be confident about the result. Businessmen will be successful in gaining new contracts, especially from the government.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

The first part of the week may not be financially productive. However, things will improve as the day progresses. Your chances of buying a home are high. Some Libras will resolve a monetary dispute within the family. A celebration will happen within the family and you will need to contribute a significant amount.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

Those who have cardiac issues need to be careful. Seniors may have issues associated with dust and pain in joints. Some Libras will develop skin allergies and minor cough-related issues. Those who are diabetic must also be careful about their diet. Maintain a balanced office and personal life and spend more time with friends with a positive attitude.

Libra Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous
  • Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist
  • Symbol: Scales
  • Element: Air
  • Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder
  • Sign Ruler: Venus
  • Lucky Day: Friday
  • Lucky Color: Brown
  • Lucky Number: 3
  • Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
  • Good compatibility: Aries, Libra
  • Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
  • Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

