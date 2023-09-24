Weekly Horoscope Libra, September 24-30, 2023 predicts changes in work life and finances

23rd September to 22nd October Weekly Horoscope Predictions says - Find Balance and Harmony in Every Aspect of your Life this Week! Weekly Horoscope Libra, September 24-30, 2023. This week, Libra, your ability to bring balance and harmony to your life will be put to the test.

This week, Libra, your ability to bring balance and harmony to your life will be put to the test. Expect challenges in your personal relationships, work life, and finances. But fear not, your diplomatic and charming nature will help you overcome any obstacle that comes your way.

The universe is asking you to find balance in every aspect of your life this week, Libra. You will face some challenges in your relationships, work, and finances, but your ability to maintain harmony will help you come out on top. Be open to new opportunities and use your charming personality to navigate through any difficult situation that may arise.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week:

Love may be on the horizon this week, Libra! For those already in a relationship, expect a deepening of your emotional connection and a possible rekindling of the romance. For single Libras, this week is all about putting yourself out there and taking a chance on love. Keep an open heart and an open mind, and the universe will bring you what you desire.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week:

This week, you may find yourself at a crossroads in your career. Trust your instincts and take the necessary steps to achieve your goals. Keep your communication skills sharp and be ready to adapt to any changes that come your way. With perseverance and a positive attitude, success is within reach.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week:

This week, you may need to tighten your belt and reassess your spending habits, Libra. However, this doesn't mean you can't still enjoy life. Find ways to save money while still treating yourself to the little luxuries you enjoy. Focus on the bigger picture and trust that financial abundance will come with patience and perseverance.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week:

Focus on finding balance in your physical and mental health. Incorporate exercise and healthy eating habits into your daily routine. Don't be afraid to ask for help or support when you need it. Taking care of yourself now will pay off in the long run. Remember, a healthy mind and body are key to finding overall balance and harmony in your life.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON