Weekly Horoscope Pisces, February 16-22, 2025 predicts fiscal gains soon

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You know to sail through tides Consider spending more time with the lover. Your attitude is crucial at work &there will be productive professional moments this week. Prosperity also exists. Pisces Weekly Horoscope Today, February 16-22, 2025: Financially you are good.

Overcome the professional challenges to be successful in your career. Be committed to love and consider taking the relationship to the next level. Financially you will be stable but pay attention to your health.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Your love life will be productive and creative. Avoid unpleasant conversations and be supportive in both professional and personal endeavors. Single females may expect a proposal from a coworker or classmate. A friendship may also take a romantic run this week. Do not let egos come in, causing serious issues in the relationship. You may meet up with the ex-flame and may also reconcile. However, you should ensure that the present relationship is not in danger. Married females may also consider going the family way.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Display your ability to handle crucial tasks with tight deadlines. You may also consider risks at work. Sales and marketing professionals may be required to handle sensitive and troublesome clients. You should come up with innovative concepts at team meetings to impress foreign clients. Job seekers may have good news to share before the week comes to an end. Students will need to focus more on academics to get positive results.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Financially you are good. A bank loan will be approved and a financial dispute with a sibling will be settled. As wealth comes in, you will be keen to invest in stock, trade, and speculative business. Female entrepreneurs will receive government assistance and you are also good to renovate the house. You may repay a loan this week and also repay all the dues.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

You may have breathing-related issues and this may require medical attention. Females will complain about digestion issues and children may have viral fever that will stop them from attending school. While traveling somewhere, take all the necessary precautions and keep a first aid box always with you. You may also join a gym this week to keep the body in shape.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)