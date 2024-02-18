 Weekly Horoscope Pisces, February 18-24, 2024 predicts business success | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, February 18-24, 2024 predicts business success

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, February 18-24, 2024 predicts business success

ByDr J.N Pandey
Feb 18, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces weekly horoscope for Feb 18-22, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Excel both in love and job today.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says you excel in team playing

Excel both in love and job today. New tasks open opportunities to prove your professional mettle. Financial success is also backed by good health this week.

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, February 18-24, 2024: Financial success is also backed by good health this week.

Love unconditionally and your partner will recognize your feelings. Your professional life will be packed & chaotic. Both health and wealth will be on your side to enjoy.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

You may shower love on the partner. However, do not expect the same back as your lover may not be expressive. This doesn’t mean there is a lack of romance. Instead, you both share more time together to share emotions. This is not the time for a debate and even disagreements need to be settled with a cool mind. Single people who find a lover should not rush into marriage and should analyze every factor before making the final decision.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Some tasks will be crucial at the office and you are expected to multitask this week. Your performance will be analyzed and this will be a benchmark for appraisal. Some artists, authors, bankers, media persons, chefs, and engineers will have a busy week. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results. Entrepreneurs may be successful in signing new business deals that may prosper your business.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

The first half of the week may not be financially productive but things will improve as the week progresses. You may spend on basic essentials while a few Pisces natives will also buy a vehicle or electronic devices. You may consider a foreign trip with the family as the financial stats permit that. You may invest in the stock today for a better future.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will give you bad sleep. You may go on a vacation and can also have a good time with family. However, seniors should not miss medications. Minor nerve-related ailments may be there for seniors. Some females may develop menstrual complaints as well. Exercise regularly and when you are not getting time to visit the gym, walk for some time or do mild exercises at home.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

