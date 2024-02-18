Weekly Horoscope Pisces, February 18-24, 2024 predicts business success

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says you excel in team playing Excel both in love and job today. New tasks open opportunities to prove your professional mettle. Financial success is also backed by good health this week. Weekly Horoscope Pisces, February 18-24, 2024: Financial success is also backed by good health this week.

Love unconditionally and your partner will recognize your feelings. Your professional life will be packed & chaotic. Both health and wealth will be on your side to enjoy.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

You may shower love on the partner. However, do not expect the same back as your lover may not be expressive. This doesn’t mean there is a lack of romance. Instead, you both share more time together to share emotions. This is not the time for a debate and even disagreements need to be settled with a cool mind. Single people who find a lover should not rush into marriage and should analyze every factor before making the final decision.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Some tasks will be crucial at the office and you are expected to multitask this week. Your performance will be analyzed and this will be a benchmark for appraisal. Some artists, authors, bankers, media persons, chefs, and engineers will have a busy week. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results. Entrepreneurs may be successful in signing new business deals that may prosper your business.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

The first half of the week may not be financially productive but things will improve as the week progresses. You may spend on basic essentials while a few Pisces natives will also buy a vehicle or electronic devices. You may consider a foreign trip with the family as the financial stats permit that. You may invest in the stock today for a better future.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

No major health issue will give you bad sleep. You may go on a vacation and can also have a good time with family. However, seniors should not miss medications. Minor nerve-related ailments may be there for seniors. Some females may develop menstrual complaints as well. Exercise regularly and when you are not getting time to visit the gym, walk for some time or do mild exercises at home.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857