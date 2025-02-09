Weekly Horoscope Pisces, February 9-15, 2025 predicts marriage on the cards

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Handle every trouble effortlessly. Handle tremors impacting the love affair. Look for more opportunities to prove the professional mettle. Both wealth and health show positive changes. Pisces Weekly Horoscope February 9-15 , 2025: Both health and wealth will be productive this week.

Do not let egos impact the relationship. You will be professionally successful. Both health and wealth will be productive this week.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Keep the week romantic and ensure you are a good listener. You both may spend more time together but you must avoid delving into the past. Do not impose your concepts on the lover and instead provide the space to personally express your opinions. This will strengthen the relationship. You should not let a third person dictate things in the love affair which can also lead to chaotic situations. A friendship may also take a romantic run this week. Some females may get engaged while marriage is also on the cards.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Do not compromise on professional goals and you will continue staying the good book of the management. Many male natives will also switch jobs by the weekend. Business expansions may take place but study the market before key decisions. Do not feel depressed by business losses as they can only be temporary. Businessmen should hold on to the launching of new products and concepts while those who deal with textiles, IT products, electronics, and automobiles will see positive results.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

You will earn from a freelancing option while a few females can expect a hike in salary. A celebration at home will happen soon and you must have enough money in the coffers. Some previous investments will turn into financial success. You may settle a monetary dispute with a sibling. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds that will help in future trade expansions.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

No serious health issues will trouble you. But there can be viral fever or sore throat this week. Some females may also develop skin-related allergies. While traveling somewhere, take all the necessary precautions and keep a first aid box always with you. You may also join a gym this week to keep the body in shape. You should also be careful while taking part in adventure activities.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)