Weekly Horoscope Pisces, February 9-15, 2025 predicts marriage on the cards
Pisces Weekly Horoscope from February 9-15, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Keep the week romantic and ensure you are a good listener.
Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Handle every trouble effortlessly.
Handle tremors impacting the love affair. Look for more opportunities to prove the professional mettle. Both wealth and health show positive changes.
Do not let egos impact the relationship. You will be professionally successful. Both health and wealth will be productive this week.
Pisces Love Horoscope This Week
Keep the week romantic and ensure you are a good listener. You both may spend more time together but you must avoid delving into the past. Do not impose your concepts on the lover and instead provide the space to personally express your opinions. This will strengthen the relationship. You should not let a third person dictate things in the love affair which can also lead to chaotic situations. A friendship may also take a romantic run this week. Some females may get engaged while marriage is also on the cards.
Pisces Career Horoscope This Week
Do not compromise on professional goals and you will continue staying the good book of the management. Many male natives will also switch jobs by the weekend. Business expansions may take place but study the market before key decisions. Do not feel depressed by business losses as they can only be temporary. Businessmen should hold on to the launching of new products and concepts while those who deal with textiles, IT products, electronics, and automobiles will see positive results.
Pisces Money Horoscope This Week
You will earn from a freelancing option while a few females can expect a hike in salary. A celebration at home will happen soon and you must have enough money in the coffers. Some previous investments will turn into financial success. You may settle a monetary dispute with a sibling. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds that will help in future trade expansions.
Pisces Health Horoscope This Week
No serious health issues will trouble you. But there can be viral fever or sore throat this week. Some females may also develop skin-related allergies. While traveling somewhere, take all the necessary precautions and keep a first aid box always with you. You may also join a gym this week to keep the body in shape. You should also be careful while taking part in adventure activities.
Pisces Sign Attributes
- Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
- Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
- Symbol: Fish
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Blood Circulation
- Sign Ruler: Neptune
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Purple
- Lucky Number: 11
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
