Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 02 - July 08, 2023 predicts new levels of intimacy

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 02, 2023 01:33 AM IST

Read Pisces weekly horoscope for June 25- July 1, 2023 to know your daily astrological predictions.

Weekly Horoscope Predictions says, Dive into this week with Pisces' Cosmic Flow!

This week, Pisces, your intuition will be on fire! Follow your gut and let your instincts lead the way. Embrace your compassionate nature and prioritize your mental health.

This week, the cosmic energy is in your favor, Pisces. Trust your intuition and go with the flow. You have the ability to tap into a deep well of empathy and compassion, so use these gifts to help those around you. However, remember to also prioritize your own mental health and wellbeing.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week:

This week is a great time for deepening connections with your partner, Pisces. Allow yourself to be vulnerable and open to new levels of intimacy. If you're single, trust your intuition when meeting new people. You may find a soulmate connection or simply make new meaningful friendships.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week:

Your creative energy will be on high this week, Pisces. Use this energy to tackle new projects and take risks in your career. Trust your instincts when making big decisions. Remember to stay organized and prioritize self-care to avoid burnout.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week:

Financial opportunities may arise this week, Pisces. However, it's important to trust your intuition and only invest in what feels right. Remember to prioritize saving and avoid impulsive spending. If you're feeling stuck, seek financial advice from a trusted source.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week:

Your mental and emotional health should be a top priority this week, Pisces. Practice self-care rituals and prioritize activities that bring you peace and joy. Trust your intuition when making decisions related to your physical health. If you're feeling overwhelmed, seek support from a trusted friend or professional. Remember, taking care of yourself is key to a healthy and fulfilling life.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Sunday, July 02, 2023
