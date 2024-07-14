 Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 14-20, 2024 predicts changes in relationship | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Sunday, Jul 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 14-20, 2024 predicts changes in relationship

By Dr J.N Pandey
Jul 14, 2024 12:11 AM IST

Read Pisces weekly horoscope for July 14-20, 2024, to know your astrological predictions.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Navigating New Waters with Intuition

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 14 to 20, 2024: Focus on self-reflection and growth as you navigate through changes in relationships, career, and personal well-being this week.
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 14 to 20, 2024: Focus on self-reflection and growth as you navigate through changes in relationships, career, and personal well-being this week.

Focus on self-reflection and growth as you navigate through changes in relationships, career, and personal well-being this week.

This week encourages Pisces to tap into their intuition and embrace change. With a blend of self-awareness and strategic thinking, you can find balance in love, career, finances, and health.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week:

This week, your love life calls for a delicate balance of patience and communication. If you're in a relationship, listen more and speak thoughtfully; your partner may be going through something that requires your support. For singles, don't rush into new connections. Take the time to understand what you truly want in a partner. Intuition will be your guiding star—trust it.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week:

Your professional life sees significant opportunities for growth this week. However, you'll need to navigate these waters carefully. Collaborate with colleagues and be open to new ideas. A project you have been working on might come to fruition, but ensure all details are double-checked. There might be moments where you feel overwhelmed; lean on your team for support. Trust in your abilities and take the initiative when required.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week:

Financially, this week offers a mixed bag. Unexpected expenses may arise, so it's wise to have a buffer in your budget. While it's not the best time for impulsive investments, long-term financial planning can yield positive results. Review your financial goals and make adjustments where necessary. This is a good week to seek advice from a financial advisor if you're uncertain about your next steps. Prudence and careful planning will help you maintain stability and avoid unnecessary stress.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week:

Your health needs attention this week, especially your mental and emotional well-being. It's crucial to find a balance between work and rest. Engage in activities that calm your mind, like meditation or a walk in nature. Pay attention to your diet and ensure you're staying hydrated. Stress might manifest in physical symptoms, so it's essential to address it proactively. Setting a routine can help you stay grounded. Remember, taking care of your body also means taking care of your mind.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

