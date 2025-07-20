Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 20-26, 2025: Pink of health

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 04:52 am IST

Pisces Weekly Horoscope: Finance and health would be good.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, look for new goals to achieve

Keep the love affair productive and meet the expectations at the workplace. Settle the financial issues carefully & you will also be good in terms of health.

Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Express love freely and consider spending more time together. You will meet the professional deadlines this week. Finance and health would be good.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Keep the relationship intact and consider making crucial decisions about the future. A romantic dinner is a good option to settle the issues through talking. Ensure you take care of the lover while travelling as something unexpected may come up. The second part of the week is also good to take a call on marriage and you may introduce the lover to the family. Do not let a third person in the relationship as this can turn disastrous in the future. Avoid unpleasant conversations with the lover also keep a distance from the ex-lover.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Do not let the seniors complain about the performance. You may be required to take up new responsibilities and there will also be instances where you will be required to come up with innovative concepts. Do not let emotions call the shorts in the career. Some businessmen will be fortunate to resolve issues with authorities and entrepreneurs can consider launching new ventures or ideas which will work out in the future.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

No major wealth issue will be there. However, there can be issues associated with payments and you may receive not the expected amount which may derail your plans. There will also be instances where you will be a part of financial arguments with a friend or relative. Some natives will renovate their homes or even consider investing in the stock market for speculative business.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

The health will be good but it is wise to have control over the lifestyle. Start the day with exercise and avoid anything rich in oil and grease. Instead, have more veggies and fruits this week. You may also require consulting a doctor for vision-related issues. Some females may develop mild infections such as viral fever, sore throat, or migraine. Those who drive must be careful, especially in the evening hours.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquariustaurus
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

