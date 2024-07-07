 Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 7-13, 2024 predicts workplace tremors for female | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 7-13, 2024 predicts workplace tremors for female

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jul 07, 2024 01:33 AM IST

Read Pisces weekly horoscope for July 7-13, 2024, to know your astrological predictions. Minor professional issues will be there which you need to resolve.

Pisces – (19th February to 20th March)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are a person of principles

Have a strong love life and a creative professional one. Net up the expectations at work & also take steps to handle wealth diligently. Health can be a concern.

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 7-13, 2024: Have a strong love life and a creative professional one.
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, July 7-13, 2024: Have a strong love life and a creative professional one.

Ensure you keep the lover happy. Minor professional issues will be there which you need to resolve this week. Wealth will come in and you need to have a proper financial plan. Health is an area of concern.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Some love affairs will see clashes over trivial matters and the last stretch of the week is good to resolve every issue. Female natives attending a function or event will be the center of attraction and will also get proposals that can be considered. Your love affair will get the approval of your parents and you may even plan to take it to the next level. Married females must stop the interference of a third person that will seriously impact their marital life.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

A senior at the workplace will try to belittle the achievements. However, ensure your productivity is not impacted. Your performance may not be up to the expectations and this can lead to minor chaos. Be sincere at work and ensure you keep the relationship with seniors intact. Some Pisces natives can expect travel in the work schedule. Female natives will face troubles in the office which you may complain to the human resources department.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

You may also provide money for charity in the second half of the week. A celebration at home will happen soon and you must have enough money in the coffers. Some minor work at home can be done and you may also buy electronic equipment. You can also consider speculative business and stock but ensure you take the help of an expert or study the market before making major decisions.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Be vigilant about even minor health issues. There can be chest pain that requires utmost attention. You may have severe stomach aches and consult a doctor without wasting time. Some females may develop complications related to the respiratory system and it is crucial to consult a doctor whenever necessary. Spend more time with the family or friends. Having people with positive attitudes around you will make you energetic and relaxed.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Follow Us On