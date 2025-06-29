Search
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, June 29 to July 5, 2025 predicts a vacation on the cards

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jun 29, 2025 04:11 AM IST

Pisces Weekly Horoscope from June 29 to July 5, 2025, to know your astrological predictions. Financial challenges will prevent major investments this week.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, stay back in the tough time

Be cool in love life and share happy moments. Never hesitate to take up challenges at work. Financial challenges will prevent major investments this week. 

Pisces Weekly Horoscope: Spend more time with the partner and consider taking the relationship to the next level.(Freepik)

Spend more time with the partner and consider taking the relationship to the next level. You will also be required to handle crucial responsibilities at the workplace. There will be financial issues and health will also be a concern.  

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week 

Expect minor turbulence in the love affair. There will be hiccups over egos and it is crucial to resolve all troubles to stay happy. Do not let a third person dictate things in your personal affairs. A new person will enter your life in the first half of the week. Be ready to propose to make your life vibrant and joyous. Married people should stay away from a relationship outside the marriage.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week 

Put in effort to satisfy the professional requirements this week. Those who are keen to relocate abroad will see new reasons and options. A freelancing opportunity can be a good option to display your talent and when such an option knocks you, pick it. Some healthcare professionals will handle complicated cases this week. Those who are not happy with the organization and its atmosphere can consider quitting it and updating their profile on a job website.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

There can be financial issues that will have a serious impact on routine life. You should be careful while making investments in the speculative business. Some natives will also have issues while making online financial transactions with strangers while on vacation. Be cautious while dealing with international clients as there can be disputes related to finance. You may also have to handle a legal issue involving a friend or relative that will require financial expenditure. 

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

You may develop cardiac issues. Diabetic natives may also have trouble in the first part of the week. You may suffer from bone-related troubles and some children will miss school due to viral fever or skin allergies. Pregnant females need to be careful while taking part in sports activities. You can also make your own version of healthy snacks.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

 

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert 

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com 

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com 

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
