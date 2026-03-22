Weekly Horoscope Pisces, March 22-28, 2026: A new horizon in love by the weekend

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, gentle Intuition Guides Quiet Choices and Creativity Pisces Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

You feel more sensitive and creative this week. Trust small hunches, take quiet steps, rest when needed, and speak kindly. Little choices shape your path.

This week your intuition helps with creative work and careful choices. Family and close friends give support. Choose small, clear tasks and rest between efforts. Avoid quick spending and big risks. Simple kindness and steady work lead to steady progress that helps you move forward.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Soft feelings and gentle care shape love this week. Share what you feel with kind words and small thoughtful actions that show you care. For couples, create quiet time for talks, listen without judging, and plan a simple shared activity like a walk or creative project. Keep clear boundaries and respect family values; steady kindness brings closer emotional bonds and lasting trust.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Your creativity helps at work this week, but clear steps will make ideas useful. Start by finishing small tasks and showing results. Share your ideas with supportive coworkers and ask for feedback. If you want to change roles, plan carefully and gather facts before deciding. Make time to update your portfolio or notes so others see your progress. Patience, calm communication, and steady follow-through will make your work noticed and trusted over weeks and months.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Money matters need a gentle, careful plan this week. Count regular income and expected costs, then set aside a small amount for savings. Creative work may bring small payments; add them to your reserve. Avoid loans and risky bets now. Discuss money clearly with family before promising help. If charity is in your mind, give thoughtfully and within means. Simple tracking and steady saving bring comfort and reduce stress about future needs and steady security.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Your body and mind need gentle care this week. Rest when you feel tired and try to keep a steady sleep schedule. Eat light vegetarian meals with fresh fruits and vegetables, and drink enough water. Move your body with slow walks or stretches to ease stiffness. Use music or simple breathing exercises to calm the mind.

Pisces Sign Attributes Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)