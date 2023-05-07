Home / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Pisces, May 7-13 , 2023 predicts a big win!

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, May 7-13 , 2023 predicts a big win!

ByDr J.N Pandey
May 07, 2023 12:54 AM IST

Read Pisces Weekly horoscope for May 7-13, 2023 to know your weekly astrological predictions. ﻿Be courageous in your pursuit of greatness this week, Pisces.

Weekly horoscope prediction says, create the Wave that Catches your Dreams This Week, Pisces!

This week you should trust your gut instincts as the universe has prepared for something big for you. Don't shy away from the change and seek new possibilities.

Pisces Weekly Horoscope Today for April 30-May 6:This week you should trust your gut instincts as the universe has prepared for something big for you.
Pisces Weekly Horoscope Today for April 30-May 6:This week you should trust your gut instincts as the universe has prepared for something big for you.

Take advantage of the astrological energy to unlock the powers within you and pave the path to your dreams. Make connections that can nurture your dreams and embrace the novelty of experiences, as these are bound to help you discover new possibilities. Embrace change with a positive attitude, as it could bring immense opportunities to grow and thrive.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week:

﻿Pisces, love has many forms, and you are about to discover this for yourself. Be willing to take the risk, trust the feelings and seek the adventures. Unveiling your feelings will bring joy and will bring the exciting passion back into your life. Explore the possibilities that can add sweetness to your relationship. Romantic connection is needed to help sustain a relationship, and this week can bring new understanding for that. Don't be afraid to open your heart and be prepared for some thrilling and emotionally enriching experiences.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week:

﻿Be courageous in your pursuit for greatness this week, Pisces. Uniqueness is appreciated more than conformity. Step up and speak your mind, as you can surely benefit from the surprising discoveries and alternative strategies. Don't be afraid to tackle complex challenges with open arms as that can eventually reward you with huge successes.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week:

﻿Don't give up hope in moments of financial despair. Making careful investments in the right avenues can provide you a path to financial stability. Think smart and come up with smart plans to invest your money. Reach out to your contacts, you never know what good ideas can arise. Make sure to balance risks and rewards in whatever business you choose.

﻿

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week:

﻿

This week might get hectic and can wear you down if you let it. A bit of downtime can do wonders for you. Refresh yourself with an adventure and explore nature or just relax by taking a soothing stroll or by going for a bike ride. Eating healthy food can give you a better foundation to the decisions you take. Meditation can clear your mind and keep it positive.

﻿Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

Topics
sun signs astrology horoscope pisces pisces horoscope today + 3 more
sun signs astrology horoscope pisces pisces horoscope today + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out