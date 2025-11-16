Weekly Horoscope Pisces, November 16-22, 2025: It's a good time for family plannings

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you love resolving the mystery of life Pisces Weekly Horoscope: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Excel is both in love and a profession. Additional professional responsibilities help you prove your professional mettle. Health demands more attention.

Love unconditionally, and your partner will recognize your feelings. Your professional life will be packed & chaotic. Ensure you handle wealth diligently. Minor health issues may hurt you this week.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Avoid arguments or unpleasant conversations, as these can have a serious impact on the love affair. You must be careful to maintain the chemistry. Some females will discuss their love affair with their parents to get their approval. Avoid harsh comments, even while having disagreements in the relationship. The second part of the week is good to call for a marriage or even to plan a vacation. Married females may go the family way.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

You will have opportunities to prove your professional mettle. Female natives who are managers may have trouble from within the team, but you may overcome this crisis with discipline. Those who are into IT will see opportunities abroad. Authors will have work published, while lawyers, chefs, and bankers will also be productive this week. Entrepreneurs will see chances to augment the trade, and the second part of the week is also best to launch new ventures.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in this week. You will buy a house or even a vehicle this week. You may need to have enough funds, as an unexpected celebration or event may happen within the family, where you may need to donate. You need to be careful while making online transactions, especially with strangers. Businessmen will succeed in clearing all pending dues.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Minor health issues may come up. However, the routine life will be unaffected. You should also be careful while riding a two-wheeler in the evening hours. Some children may develop minor bruises while playing. Seniors should avoid underwater activities. Consume a healthy diet packed with vegetables, fruits, and water. You must also be ready to spend more time with the family this week.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

