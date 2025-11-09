Search
Sun, Nov 09, 2025
New Delhi oC

Weekly Horoscope Pisces, November 9-15, 2025: Good returns in the coming days

ByDr J.N Pandey
Updated on: Nov 09, 2025 05:26 am IST

Pisces Weekly Horoscope: There will be no major financial issues to upset you.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you never compromise on ideals

Expect a happy love life and continue giving the best results at work. There will be no major financial issues to upset you. Your health demands attention.

Pisces Horoscope November 2025: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
Pisces Horoscope November 2025: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Do not dig into the past in the relationship to enjoy the week. Stay committed to the job to accomplish every assigned task. Wealth permits smart investments. However, your health may have issues this week.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Be cool in the love affair and ensure there is no argument related to a past incident. You must also be careful to keep the lover in high spirits. You may also consider taking the relationship to the next level with the support of your parents. You may also patch up with the ex-lover who had broken up on ego issues. Some females will attract attention at functions and may get proposals.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

Your discipline at work will help meet the expected goals. Focus on the tasks assigned. Minor issues related to productivity will be adjusted as the week progresses. Bankers, financial managers, accountants, botanists, lawyers, and copywriters will have a tough schedule. It is good to brush up on the technical skills as they will benefit at job interviews. Businessmen will be successful in signing new contracts with clients that will also bring in good returns in the coming days.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in. You may buy electronic appliances this week. Some females will be dragged into property disputes within the family. The long-pending dues will be cleared, and you will be in a condition to buy a new property or a vehicle this week. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds that will help in future trade expansions.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

Keep a watch on the health. Children may develop bruises while playing. There can be minor digestion issues, and children should avoid food from outside. While traveling, ensure you have a medical kit with you. Consider more about the family’s health than your own. Those who want to quit smoking can pick this week, as this is a good time to stop tobacco consumption.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
News / Astrology / Horoscope / Weekly Horoscope Pisces, November 9-15, 2025: Good returns in the coming days
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On