Weekly Horoscope Pisces, November 9-15, 2025: Good returns in the coming days
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you never compromise on ideals
Expect a happy love life and continue giving the best results at work. There will be no major financial issues to upset you. Your health demands attention.
Do not dig into the past in the relationship to enjoy the week. Stay committed to the job to accomplish every assigned task. Wealth permits smart investments. However, your health may have issues this week.
Pisces Love Horoscope This Week
Be cool in the love affair and ensure there is no argument related to a past incident. You must also be careful to keep the lover in high spirits. You may also consider taking the relationship to the next level with the support of your parents. You may also patch up with the ex-lover who had broken up on ego issues. Some females will attract attention at functions and may get proposals.
Pisces Career Horoscope This Week
Your discipline at work will help meet the expected goals. Focus on the tasks assigned. Minor issues related to productivity will be adjusted as the week progresses. Bankers, financial managers, accountants, botanists, lawyers, and copywriters will have a tough schedule. It is good to brush up on the technical skills as they will benefit at job interviews. Businessmen will be successful in signing new contracts with clients that will also bring in good returns in the coming days.
Pisces Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will come in. You may buy electronic appliances this week. Some females will be dragged into property disputes within the family. The long-pending dues will be cleared, and you will be in a condition to buy a new property or a vehicle this week. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds that will help in future trade expansions.
Pisces Health Horoscope This Week
Keep a watch on the health. Children may develop bruises while playing. There can be minor digestion issues, and children should avoid food from outside. While traveling, ensure you have a medical kit with you. Consider more about the family’s health than your own. Those who want to quit smoking can pick this week, as this is a good time to stop tobacco consumption.
Pisces Sign Attributes
- Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
- Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
- Symbol: Fish
- Element: Water
- Body Part: Blood Circulation
- Sign Ruler: Neptune
- Lucky Day: Thursday
- Lucky Color: Purple
- Lucky Number: 11
- Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire
Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
- Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius
