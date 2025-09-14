Search
Sun, Sept 14, 2025
Weekly Horoscope Pisces, September 14-20, 2025: Steady growth is predicted

ByDr J.N Pandey
Published on: Sept 14, 2025 05:56 am IST

Pisces Weekly Horoscope: Your feelings are clear; trust gentle instincts when making choices.

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, gentle Intuition Guides Meaningful Choices This Week

Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Your feelings are clear; trust gentle instincts when making choices. Creative ideas bloom, friendships offer support, and small steady actions create calm and helpful progress.

Pisces week brings quiet clarity and gentle momentum. Use creative energy for simple projects and speak kindly with friends or family. Manage money with small checks and avoid big risks. Restful sleep and short mindful moments keep mood bright and body steady throughout the week.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week
Your caring nature shines this week and brings warmth to relationships. Share small honest feelings and listen with patience; this will make your partner feel known and secure. If single, a creative hobby or gentle conversation may connect you to someone kind. Avoid reading between lines too much; simple clarity helps. Offer practical support like helping with a small task or planning a quiet activity together.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week
Work welcomes gentle creativity and focused effort now. Take time to organize small tasks and finish one project before starting next. Share ideas with colleagues and ask for feedback; others may help shape your plans. Avoid taking on too many responsibilities at once. Use quiet times to review priorities and tidy your workspace.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week
Finances need small careful steps this week. Track everyday spending and avoid impulsive buys. If you plan a small investment or purchase, compare options and ask trusted friends for advice. Set aside a modest portion of any extra income into savings. Small habits like checking receipts and cancelling unused services add up. Keep documents in order and avoid high-risk schemes. Slow, steady planning will protect your savings and ease money worries in the coming days.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week
Your well-being responds to gentle routines and rest this week. Aim for regular sleep and include light movement such as stretching or short walks each day. Choose simple, fresh vegetarian meals and drink enough water to stay hydrated. Practice short breathing exercises to calm nerves and improve focus. Avoid long late-night work sessions. If you notice persistent discomfort, speak to a local doctor or trusted elder for simple guidance and restful quiet time.

Pisces Sign Attributes

  • Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted
  • Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic
  • Symbol: Fish
  • Element: Water
  • Body Part: Blood Circulation
  • Sign Ruler: Neptune
  • Lucky Day: Thursday
  • Lucky Color: Purple
  • Lucky Number: 11
  • Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn
  • Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius
  • Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2025, July Full Moon 2025 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
