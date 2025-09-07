Weekly Horoscope Pisces, September 7-13, 2025: A love affair is predicted this week

Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, change the hiccups into opportunities Have a splendid love relationship and consider taking up new roles at work. Ensure you spare wealth for the future but invest smartly. Health is good this week. Pisces Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Keep the love affair intact, and also prefer new professional challenges. Handle wealth diligently. Your health is also in good shape.

Pisces Love Horoscope This Week

Keep the relationship romantic and ensure you both have productive time in the first part of the week. You may be curious to take the love affair to the next level, but wait for a week or more. Some love affairs will turn into marriage with the consent of the seniors. Single natives will meet someone special in the second part of the week. Married females should keep a distance from the ex-lover, as this may create issues in the family life this week.

Pisces Career Horoscope This Week

You will need to work more hours this week, but this will prove fruitful. New opportunities in business may come in, and based on them, try expanding your turf. Do not let emotions rule you, and instead utilize your knowledge and experience in finalizing things at the office. Have a plan B whenever you appear for a team meeting. Some professionals will travel this week, while your decision-making power will be tested. Students waiting for admission at foreign universities may also receive positive news.

Pisces Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth will come in, but it is wise to cut down expenditure. Your target should be to save for a rainy day. While investing is a nice decision, stay away from real estate, as this is not the right time for that. You should also keep a distance from property-related discussions within the family. You may also donate money to charity.

Pisces Health Horoscope This Week

The general health will be good this week. Ensure you maintain a balanced office and personal life. You should also cut down the intake of sugar and fat. There can also be infections associated with the eyes, ears, and bones, but nothing will be serious. There can also be high mental pressure due to professional or personal problems. Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy.

Pisces Sign Attributes

Strength: Conscious, Aesthetic, Kind-hearted

Weakness: Sentimental, Indecisive, Unrealistic

Symbol: Fish

Element: Water

Body Part: Blood Circulation

Sign Ruler: Neptune

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Purple

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Pisces Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)