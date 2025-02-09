Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, Feb 9-15, 2025 predicts good news coming for students

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, beat the odds today Settle the issues in the love affair & value the relationship. Your attempts to overcome professional challenges will have results. Prosperity exists this week. Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope February 9-15, 2025: Prosperity exists this week.

Handle the relationship issues on a positive note. New challenges at the office will strengthen your position. Handle wealth smartly and make wise financial decisions. There can be serious medical complications.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Have a great time in terms of love. Keep your lover in a good mood and ensure your week is packed with fun and romance. Despite minor hiccups in the first part of the week, your love life will be robust and some love affairs will also take a new turn with the consent of parents. You may go ahead with the plan to strengthen your love life. Married males must not get entangled in casual hookups that may hurt the family life.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

A coworker may be unhappy over your growth and may also try creating issues for you. Overcome this crisis diplomatically. Stay in the good book of the management. Be diplomatic while conversing with clients. Some new projects will keep you engaged for long hours at the workplace. Those in the healthcare and hospitality sector will see opportunities to move abroad. Entrepreneurs can also launch new ventures and get into new partnership deals. Students planning to move abroad for higher studies will have good news.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Wealth may come from different sources and you will be in a condition to renovate the home or buy a new one. You may also buy a car this week. Pick the first part of the week to settle a monetary dispute with a sibling. You will repay a loan while the second half of the week is good for donating to charity. Businessmen will be successful in raising funds and making smart expansion plans.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

There can be complications in your health. Some females will have breathing issues. Those who have a history of cardiac issues will develop issues that will require consulting a doctor. You may also develop migraine or viral fever this week. Some children will complain about oral health issues while seniors may have pain at joints.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)