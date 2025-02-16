Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, February 16-22, 2025 predicts new twists in love

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you are never scared of controversies. Go for smart ways to stay happy in love. Look for productive moments at work. You need to handle wealth smartly this week while your health is also positive. Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope February 16 to 22, 2025: Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy.

Resolve every issue that impacts the love relationship. Avoid professional egos and also give the best results at work. You are financially good and your health is also intact. You should also be careful about your diet.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Have a great time when it comes to love. You will see new twists in the relationship, mostly positive. Keep a distance from unpleasant conversations and consider discussing the relationship with parents for approval. Single male natives will see a new person walking into their lives as the week progresses. This is also a good time to express your feelings to a crush. Do not hesitate to propose and the response will be mostly positive.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Consider new responsibilities at work that will also test your professional mettle. Those who want to switch the job may submit a letter of resignation as the week begins and they will join a new one within a day or two. IT, healthcare, hospitality, and legal professionals will be successful in getting a salary hike or promotion. A freelancing opportunity can be a good option to display your talent and when such an option knocks you, pick it.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Prosperity will exist in life this week. You are good to settle a monetary issue involving a friend. Those who have a plan for a foreign vacation can book both flights and hotels. Entrepreneurs will see good opportunities to take the trade to the next level. This week, especially in the second half, you may also donate money to NGOs and for a good social cause.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

While the general health is good, it is also crucial to be careful about the lifestyle. You may start your day this week with exercise and the first part of the week is good to join a gym or a yoga session. You should avoid outside food as digestion can be a problem. Females may complain about gynecological issues. Practice yoga or meditation to stay mentally healthy.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)