Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, July 28-August 03, 2024 predicts robust wealth

Sagittarius – (22nd November to 21st December) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, great things wait for you this week! Look for surprises in the love affair and a professional one will be productive his week. There are options to enhance wealth while health is also good. Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, July 28-August 03, 2024: Look for surprises in the love affair and a professional one will be productive his week.

Have a romantic week where you will spend more time with your partner. Keep the professional life engaged and productive. No serious medical problems will trouble you and wealth will also come in from different sources.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Have a great time when it comes to love. You will see new twists in the relationship, mostly positive. Some love affairs will take a new turn with the backing of parents. You can confidently propose to the crush as the response will be positive. Keep egos out of the love affair and be a good listener. Some females will go back to their ex-lover which will also have a serious impact on their life.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Continue your commitment at work. Those who are junior need to be diplomatic and cordial within the team to ensure support and coordination. Speak politely with the seniors and ensure you complete the assigned tasks. Foreign tasks will demand you to work additional hours or even to travel to the client's office. Marketing and salespersons will strive hard to meet the deadline.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

Handle wealth with care this week. You will be prosperous as wealth will flow in from different sources. However, have control over the expenditure. Settle all pending dues and also consider making large-scale investments including stock, trade, and speculative. You may sell or buy a property while businessmen will be fortunate to receive funds through promoters for future expansions.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

You are healthy this week and this will also include relief from some ailments. Children will be free from viral fever but oral health issues and minor bruises will be there. You need to be careful about your diet. Skip sugar and also food items rich in oil and grease. Instead consume more vegetables and fruits. Drink plenty of water and stick to a healthy diet rich in fruits and vegetables. Ensure your parents are in good health and promise them a happy atmosphere at home.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)