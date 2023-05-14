Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, May 14- 20, 2023 predicts earning profits

Weekly astrological prediction says, exploring New Opportunities and Success Await Sagittarians this Week! The week will bring a bounty of chances and opportunities to expand, explore and succeed. Tap into this positive energy and drive yourself towards success! Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope Today for May 14- 20: The week will bring a bounty of chances and opportunities to expand, explore and succeed.

You are surrounded by opportunities to explore new paths and seek out the successes you’ve been looking for. Reach out, seize this moment and don’t let the great luck of this week slip by without making something amazing happen! This week offers incredible potential in all aspects of life – the possibilities are out there and they’re waiting for you to reach out and grasp them.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week:

For single Sagittarians, the universe has amazing surprises lined up! Expect to meet new people, be taken by surprise and take delight in a fresh and promising start of something new. Sagittarians in relationships are also in for an interesting week. Pay extra attention and give lots of affection to your significant other; and both of you are sure to receive it back in full.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week:

You may find yourself drawn to careers and fields of work that are entirely new. Don’t worry if you feel the fear; all of this will lead you to growth and tremendous personal achievement. On the other hand, if you are looking for a job switch or hoping to secure a promotion, the positive energy of this week could very well open up some interesting doors.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week:

Your ability to come up with innovative ideas to attract money this week will be commendable! Look at unconventional ways to monetize or get rewarded for your skills, while still sticking to your beliefs and principles. This is an excellent time to apply for loans and raise your credit scores as well.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week:

Your energy levels are great and you can achieve quite a lot if you get a handle on managing your work life balance. Just make sure to relax when you need to and ensure that your work, though at a good pace, does not exhaust you mentally or physically.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

