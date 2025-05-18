Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, May 18-24, 2025 predicts a romantic aura

Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Challenges never upset you There is love in the air and feel it this week. Overcome professional challenges through a professional attitude. Your health is also good this week. Sagittarius Weekly Horoscope from May 18-25, 2025: Health will give you no trouble this week.(Freepik)

Resolve love-related issues and continue taking up new responsibilities at the workplace. Financial prosperity permits buying luxury items. Health will give you no trouble this week.

Sagittarius Love Horoscope This Week

Be ready to fall in love this week. Interestingly, you will meet up with someone special this week and will realize that you have lost the heart once again. You may expect positive twists in the relationship and some love affairs will get stronger as you both will even have a romantic vacation this weekend. Consider sparing time for the lover and communication is crucial in long-distance relationships. Single natives may find new love, especially in the first half of the week.

Sagittarius Career Horoscope This Week

Your attitude is crucial in the workplace. New responsibilities will keep your schedule highly packed. Keep egos in the back seat while you require completing tasks that involve more than one person. Some healthcare professionals will handle complicated cases this week. Avoid office politics and ensure your focus is on the job. You’ll see the results sooner. You may pick the first part of the week to put down the paper and update the profile on a job portal.

Sagittarius Money Horoscope This Week

You will see no major issues associated with finance and you may spend money for personal happiness. However, you may ensure to not spend on unnecessary things as saving is also crucial in the long run. Be careful while you have discussions related to property with a sibling. Businessmen looking for good returns will be happy while entrepreneurs may also consider taking the business to new territories including foreign lands.

Sagittarius Health Horoscope This Week

Do not compromise on health and ensure you have a balanced lifestyle. Those who have a history of liver-related ailments need to be extremely cautious this week. Seniors must not lift heavy objects and athletes need to be careful about minor accidents on the field. Pregnant females need to keep a distance from adventure activities while on a vacation.

Sagittarius Sign Attributes

Strength: Wise, Practical, Audacious, Beautiful, Lively, Energetic, Lovely, Optimistic

Weakness: Forgetful, Careless, Irritating

Symbol: Archer

Element: Fire

Body Part: Thighs & Liver

Sign Ruler: Jupiter

Lucky Day: Thursday

Lucky Color: Light Blue

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Stone: Yellow Sapphire

Sagittarius Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Less compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)